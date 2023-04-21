United States.- An issue that has generated debate since long ago is the tip that should be given, above all, to the people who serve restaurant tables, which is why the peculiar strategy who has a young woman waitress to get customers to tip her more.

The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) has made it very clear that, in no way, restaurants or bars should automatically charge their customers for tips.

In this sense, the Mexican dependency has emphasized that the tip given to waiters, for example, is completely voluntary and for no reason should it be charged without first asking the diner.

Under this framework, the trick of a young waitress who has revealed that she discovered that men are more likely to give her a good tip if she makes a ponytail to go to work has gone viral.

This is how, through social networks, the worker announced that her income in Tips increase when you do a ponytail as a hairstyleso you have decided to apply it more often.

Despite the fact that tips given in restaurants and bars should depend on the quality of service provided by waitresses and waiters, the truth is that diners often condition this amount on how attractive the worker looks, especially .

According to what was commented by the waitress from Ohio, United Statesto “Business Indider”despite the fact that from time to time she made a ponytail because she likes them, it didn’t take long for her to realize that when she took her to work she received many more tips.

It is so, after starting to investigate in TikTokshe ended up realizing that it happens to many more colleagues, since the waitresses receive more financial rewards from the male customers for wearing this type of hairstyle.

The reason for the above, as indicated by the young woman, is that wearing a ponytail makes them look younger in the eyes of menan image of innocence, she indicated, which increases if she does braids or wears little makeup.

Despite the fact that she assures that this situation is “disgusting”, the woman does not miss out on getting money from diners who are attracted by her appearance of innocence, ensuring that every day she must put up with all kinds of obscenities.