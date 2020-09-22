Like Lyon, Villeurbane and nine other municipalities in the Rhône, measures against Covid-19 have been reinforced in Vénissieux, where wearing a mask is now compulsory throughout the city.

Ban on gathering more than 1 000 people, no closing of bars and restaurants but more of controls, and wearing of the compulsory mask … A Lyon measures have been strengthened to fight against Covid-19. This is now also the case in ten other municipalities of Rhône, as in Vénissieux, in the inner suburbs of Lyon.

Wearing a mask compulsory throughout the city and all the time, ct is a change for this grandmother, who leaves her home with her two little daughters in her arms. “There, I don’t have it …, she admits, but otherwise when I go to the races or to the market, I put it on right away! “ she assures. In the children’s play area, there is little more than Mélissa to hide her mouth and nose. “Yes I already have it, she says. But look, who has the mask? No one ! There is this young girl there, but otherwise people don’t have a mask “, she notes. However everyone will have to get used to it without complaining, according to the first statements of each other.

It doesn’t bother me, as long as there is the Covid. And then there is no point in getting tested since you have the results after a week or ten days, in the meantime you can catch it.A Venissianto franceinfo

“I wear it particularly in transport, indicates another Venissian. But since I’m often in Lyon and it’s compulsory, I put it on. It is important. We see that there is an increase in cases and it is dangerous. It may be difficult to wear it all day, especially in class, but we have no choice “, he explains.

The situation has deteriorated in the metropolis of Lyon. The tests come back positive in 10% of cases and the incidence rate is more than four times higher than the alert rating.

The report in Vénissieux by Mathilde Imberty.