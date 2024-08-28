New York (AFP)

Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the eighth seed and champion of the last edition of Wimbledon, was eliminated from the second round of the US Open, the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments in tennis, after losing to the unknown Romanian and qualifier Elena Gabriela of Russia 4-6 and 5-7.

Krajcikova reached the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows in 2021 after winning the same year’s Roland Garros tournament, her first major title.

The 26-year-old Russian, ranked 122nd in the world, has never advanced past the second round in any Grand Slam tournament. She will meet in the next round the Spaniard Paula Badosa, who defeated the American Taylor Townsend 6-3 and 7-5.

“Oh my God! I don’t have words at this moment. It’s a dream for me,” said Rossiya, who paid tribute to her father, Adrian, who came to see her for the first time in Flushing Meadows, saying, “My father’s presence must have brought me luck.”