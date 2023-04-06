A Somali political analyst explains to “Sky News Arabia” features of the government’s strategy, which yielded successes within a year, which were not achieved during several previous years.

Surrender details

According to the Somali News Agency, SUNA, two leaders of the terrorist movement, which it calls the “Khawarij militias”, are Hussein Taher Muallem, known as “Tughi”, and Alas Ibrahim Ahmed surrendered to the National Army and the Popular Resistance in the “Ail Tiri” area of ​​Galgadud Governorate. center of the country.

Hussein Taher Muallem told official media that he joined the ranks of the “Khawarij militias” in 2020 from the “Shaw” area in Hiran governorate, and participated in battles in Galgadud governorate, and what prompted him to surrender was that he could no longer bear the suffering imposed by the Kharijites on civilians nor their criminal actions.

Taher called on the rest of the militia members to leave extremist ideology.

In turn, Alas Ibrahim said that he joined these militias 3 years ago from the Ail Tiri area, and fought in the central Shabelle governorate, but he did not bear the violations they committed against civilians.

This is not the first time that leaders of the “Al-Shabaab” movement have surrendered. According to the “SUNA” agency, the militia commander in the village of “Maya Farah” in Lower Shabelle Governorate, Abdi Hassan Helbali, surrendered to the army last week, especially with the army vowing to liquidate the remnants of terrorists.

Axes of the overall strategy

Somali journalist and researcher, Adam Haiba, explains to “Sky News Arabia” what the series of successive surrenders of the leaders of the terrorist movement indicates:

The government has adopted a comprehensive strategy that is not based solely on military confrontation, but also includes exposing the extremist ideology of the “Al-Shabaab” movement, drying up its sources of funding, and mobilizing the people alongside the government forces in the confrontation.

Within this strategy is the program to combat sleeper terrorist cells; Considering that it is the strongest arm of the terrorist movement at home and abroad, and it relies on it to liquidate opponents, and its elimination will reduce assassinations in the country, and the threat of terrorists to merchants and farmers by extracting royalties from them in the name of “taxes” will diminish.

If the Somali government is able to eliminate these cells, it will be a point of strength and a new victory for it, enabling it to extend its control over the entire country.

Within the government project to combat terrorism, the legal weapon is also represented in Parliament’s approval of the draft law on combating terrorism, a month after it was approved by the Council of Ministers.

Thousands of dead terrorists

The government recently announced in a statement that more than 3,000 members of the extremist al-Shabaab movement had been killed in army operations over the past six months, and that 3,700 more of the group had been wounded.

According to the statement, the Somali forces liberated about 70 towns and villages from the hands of the movement, and the government is about to launch a “major” security operation in the capital, Mogadishu, to ensure that the fleeing elements of the movement do not harm civilians in retaliation for the defeats it received.