The Taiwanese company is building its new factory, at a cost of up to $ 12 billion, next to its factory that produces chips with a less fast and efficient 5 nm technology.

According to Zhang, who has retired but is still influential in the company and the chip industry, the factory will start producing chips with 5-nanometer technology in the first stage, and in the second stage with 3-nanometer technology.

TSMC is the main supplier to Apple, the largest chip maker in the world, which has faced huge demands that exceed its production capabilities, during the recent period, with the increasing demand for its products that enter many important industries such as electronics, appliances, cars and aircraft.

The United States and Europe are offering billions of dollars in incentives to push companies to bring chips closer to home, after the supply chain crisis caused by the Corona pandemic, in addition to courting Taiwanese companies in particular.