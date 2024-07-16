‘The Boys’, the television phenomenon, established itself as a benchmark in the superhero genre thanks to its irreverence and social criticism. The fourth season continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats every week, and episode 8 promises to conclude this electrifying installment in spectacular fashion. In this article, we provide you with all the details about the premiere of the final episode, including the date, times and a preview of what we can anticipate from the conclusion.

With millions of fans around the world, the series of Prime Video has managed to capture attention with its provocative plot and complex characters. The final episode of ‘The Boys’ season 4 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the year, and with good reason. The climactic events of the season left many questions unanswered, and fans are eager to see how the conflicts will be resolved in this explosive finale.

When does ‘The Boys’ season 4 episode 8 premiere?

Chapter 8 of the fourth season of ‘The Boys’ It is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, July 18, 2024 on the streaming platform Prime VideoHowever, there are rumors that this premiere may be delayed due to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in the United States. This final episode has generated great expectations among fans, who witnessed countless shocking twists and revelations throughout the season.

With a story that isn’t afraid to challenge established norms of the genre, ‘The Boys’ has consolidated its position as a must-see series for fans of superhero stories with a touch of brutal realism. For this reason, many are eagerly awaiting the grand finale of the series, which is getting ever closer to its definitive culmination.

What time does ‘The Boys’ season 4, episode 8 come out?

The release time of the ‘The Boys’ season 4, episode 8 varies by region and accommodates time zone differences to ensure fans around the world can watch the episode as soon as possible. Here are the specific premiere times:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 1.00 am

Colombia, Ecuador, Peru: 2.00 am

Chile, Venezuela, Dominican Republic: 3.00 am

Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

A shapeshifter took the place of Starlight, who was captured and whose future is in danger. Photo: Prime Video

What will the final episode of season 4 of ‘The Boys’ be about?

Chapter 8 of ‘The Boys’ season 4titled ‘Assassination Run’will focus on The Boys’ daring mission to unmask the Seven and the dark secrets of Vought International. Tensions have reached critical levels with Starlight captured and a dangerous shapeshifter undercover, raising the stakes in this ultimate showdown.

The already tense relationship between Butcher and Homelander will also be further exacerbated, putting not only their lives at stake, but also the fate of Homelander’s son Ryan. In addition, this episode is expected to reveal important secrets and betrayals that have been latent throughout the season.

Will ‘The Boys’ have a season 5?

A month before the premiere of season 4 of ‘The Boys’Prime Video revealed that one of its most successful series will have a fifth season. And, while this news delighted millions of fans around the world, what put a damper on the information was that this installment would be the last of the fiction.

The company’s plans include filming the final installment of the series in late 2024 to mid-2025, which means that season 5 of ‘The Boys’ would not see the light of day until 2026. The good news for fans of the franchise is that they will be able to enjoy ‘Gen V’, a series that is part of the same universe and will continue for several more seasons.