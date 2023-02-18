All with Charles De Ketelaere. Another round, another game with a wrong goal in the final minutes. After the mistake against Tottenham, the Belgian also missed an opportunity against Monza, kicking at the defender two meters from goal, with Di Gregorio beaten. Despite the two 5 errors in the report card, however, the former Bruges was defended by both Pioli and his friend Leao.

It’s coming

—

The message is the usual: “It’s coming”. “Is coming”. That is the goal, the first ring in the league. Pioli reiterated it after the match – “all he needs now is that” -, while Leao commented on Instagram. Thousands of likes in support of the cause carried out by the partner. The Portuguese had said the same thing to him after the missed goal against Spurs and he repeated it today. A matter of time, according to everyone.