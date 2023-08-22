In an emotional interview with the magazine People , The grandson of former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter have shared details about the couple’s health situation. The grandson, Josh Carter, stated that “It’s clear we’re in the final chapter.”taking a frank look at his grandparents’ state of health, cited CNN.

According to Josh Carter, the family and caretakers have been the only recent visitors to the Carters’ Georgia home. Despite the limitations, Josh says that “there’s always someone home” to accompany the couple in this challenging period, reported the aforementioned magazine.

At 98 years old, Jimmy Carter has faced a number of medical challenges over the years. Although he beat brain cancer in 2015, in 2019 he had to undergo surgery to relieve the pressure on his brain. In February, entered hospice care which raised concerns and reactions across the country.

From his humble beginnings as a peanut farmer and his service as a lieutenant in the United States Navy, to his prominent role in politics, Jimmy Carter’s career has left an indelible mark on history. This Democrat not only served as Governor of Georgia, but also He served as president of the nation from 1977 to 1981.

Photo: Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum / Executive Office of the President of the United States (via Wikimedia Commons)

The Carter Center spokesman, however, has declined to comment on the interview when asked by CNN.

In the words of the grandson, despite the difficulties, Jimmy Carter remains energetic. “He’s still fully Jimmy Carter“, indicated the grandson, noting that the former president is fully aware of the amount of good wishes he has received and feels the love of his followers.

In addition, Josh Carter talked about his grandmother, Rosalynn Carter, who suffers from dementia, was also addressed in the interview, her grandmother still recognizes her family to a great extent and is capable of forming new memories.

