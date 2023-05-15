Recently, in this space, I said that Lopez Obrador he had woken up again to the opposition when overtaking the “uncovering” of the presidential candidate of Morena to August, as he himself proposed. I made a mistake. The “early bird” was not the opposition that is still lost in its many labyrinths. Actually, the President Ebrard, López Hernández and Monreal got up early.

By advancing the disclosure, he is favoring the candidate who is leading the polls, that is, Claudia Sheinbaum.

I am one of those who thinks that AMLO he will decide, with his little finger, who will be the presidential candidate of his party. However, he himself has developed the narrative that will be based on the results in surveys. It turns out that right now, in all surveys, sheinbaum goes upand by a lot.

In the most recent telephone call from El Financiero, published at the end of April, “the preference for Sheinbaum to be the flag bearer of the Morena-PVEM-PT coalition for the Presidency in 2024 rose from 31 to 34%, expanding his lead from 12 to 16 percentage points over the second place, Marcelo Ebrard”.

The chancellor is located with 18% support, Adán Augusto López with 10% and Monreal with 6%.

Regarding favorable opinions about the possible candidates, the head of government of Mexico City reaches 49%, Ebrard 35%, López 27% and Monreal 25%.

Personally, I don’t really like telephone surveys. I prefer housing. In the last of this type published by Reforma, carried out at the beginning of December 2022, the results are similar in terms of the place occupied by each of the possible candidates, that is, Sheinbaum is the favorite both in preference and in favorable opinions.

There are more recent surveys that have not been published that coincide with these results. The demoscopy indicates that It’s Claudia.

By advancing the times, the one that goes up in the polls is the winner. Those who go below will no longer have time to reach it. Neither López Hernández nor Monreal, of course, who are very far away. The only one who could do it is Marcelo.

The chancellor is doing everything to achieve it. One of the officials closest to Ebrard, Martha Delgadoresigned from the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs to go to work full-time coordinating your boss’s campaign. Marcelo, for his part, has accelerated his presence in the media with all kinds of interviews.

I think, however, that He is no longer going to give him the time to catch up with Sheinbaum. It does not have the enormous resources of the head of government who has spent a fortune to make yourself known and position itself as the favorite (by the way, without knowing who finances these campaigns). In addition, there is a “charge” in favor of Claudia by governors, senators and deputies of Morena. The party structure is mostly with her.

By advancing the times, AMLO From now on, he is pointing the finger in favor of the one that goes up in the polls. If I had to bet today who will be the Morenista candidate, I would do it in favor of sheinbaum. All the stars are aligning in your favor.

I think that Adán Augusto López already understood it and is in the process of eating the toad. His role will be to legitimize the internal process of Morena. He will say that they all competed under equal circumstances, that the people spoke and chose the best one. You will raise his hand to Claudia doing a great political service to López Obrador.

As to monreal, it only remains to say that throughout this process he ratified his historic pathos. By wanting to look good with everyone, he ended badly with everyone. In the end, AMLO returned him to his eternal second place with a very small caress.

If it is Claudiathe big question is what will Marcelo do.

The foreign minister continues to play AMLO’s Plan B in case something serious happens between now and the official inauguration of the candidate. Those things happen in politics.

But, if Plan A ends up being imposed from the National Palace, ebrard You will be able to negotiate your future with the chips you collect these months in the surveys. He will have some support and, like all good politicians, he will try to remain in force in a popularly elected position.

I don’t think Marcelo is going to break with the lopezobradorismo. Ebrard knows that AMLO can destroy him politically in a couple of mornings placing him on the side of the traitors of the homeland. In addition, as AMLO has done this six-year term, they can revive judicial files that in this case blame the chancellor for what happened on Metro Line 12. The truth is that I do not see Marcelo abandoning the ruling party. He has a lot to lose and little to gain.

