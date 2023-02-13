The United States on Monday categorically denied China’s allegations that American balloons flew over at least ten times their territory during the last year.

“It’s not true. We haven’t done it. It’s not true at all,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on MSNBC.

This is how the US responded to Beijing that itn the morning of this Monday he said that “it is common for US balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries.”



“In the past year alone, US high-altitude balloons have flown over Chinese airspace more than 10 times without the approval of the relevant Chinese authorities,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The Chinese representative added that “the US should reflect and change its attitude before inciting confrontation, slandering and accusing others.”

(You can read: The unidentified flying objects that cause alert in North America)

The US must reflect and change its attitude before inciting confrontation

A US State Department spokesman also dismissed the allegations, saying the Chinese government was “trying to limit the damage.”

China “repeatedly and incorrectly claimed that the spy balloon sent to the United States was a weather device” and “failed to provide any credible explanation for its intrusion into our airspace and that of other” countries, it said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin See also "The United States will seek the extradition" of Ovidio Guzmán, recaptured in Sinaloa

At the time, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on her Twitter account that “any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the People’s Republic of China is false.”

“It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence gathering, which it has used to violate the sovereignty of the United States and more than 40 countries on five continents,” he added in that network.

(Also: The US does not know if the last three flying objects shot down are Chinese)

maximum tension

Relations between the United States and China have soured in recent days after Washington on February 4 shot down a suspected Chinese spy device, which Beijing said was for civilian purposes.

Since then other devices of this type have been shot down flying over the United States and Canada, although Beijing has only admitted that the first was its own.

This weekend, Chinese state media reported that an unidentified flying object had been sighted off the country’s east coast, and the military was preparing to shoot it down.

Beijing on Monday refused to comment on that information, merely referring reporters to the Defense Ministry, which did not respond to reporters’ questions. But the government did accuse the United States of sending more than ten balloons into its airspace since January 2022.

(You can read: US says downed object had ‘potential surveillance capabilities’)

The United States recovered the first artifact (a Chinese balloon) at sea.

The United States increased surveillance of its airspace as the number of air raids increases, which Beijing denied knowledge of on Monday.

The Pentagon said Sunday it still does not know what three other objects were shot down: one on Friday over Alaska, another on Saturday over Canada’s Yukon Territory and the most recent on Sunday over Lake Huron.

Authorities did say the object shot down Sunday had been tracked for nearly a day and did not resemble the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was destroyed off the Atlantic coast on February 4 after passing through the country.

What we are seeing are very, very small objects

President Joe Biden ordered an F-16 fighter to shoot down the last object “out of an abundance of caution,” a senior administration official said.

The object was described by the official as an octagonal structure from which ropes hung.

(You may be interested in: What is known about mysterious flying objects that the US and Canada shot down?)

It drifted about 20,000 feet above Michigan and could have posed a danger to civil aviation, according to the official.

For his part, General Glen VanHerck, head of the United States Northern Command, told the press that after sending planes to inspect the most recent object, they came to the conclusion that there were no indications of any threat, as with the previous objects.

“What we’re seeing are very, very small objects that produce a very, very low radar cross section,” he said.

Although he declined to describe the shape or size of the objects, he said they moved very slowly, at the speed of the wind.

Speculations about its nature have skyrocketed in recent days. “I’ll let the intelligence community and the counterintelligence community figure it out,” VanHerck said.

*With information from AFP and EFE