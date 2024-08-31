On December 8, 1863, nearly 10,000 candles and paraffin lamps lit up the interior of the church of La Compañía de Jesús, in the center of Santiago. On the occasion of the celebration of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception, the temple, one of the most visited by the capital’s inhabitants in the 19th century, was decorated with a multitude of paper garlands. Some 3,000 parishioners came to the church administered by the Jesuit priest Juan Bautista Ugarte to commemorate the end of the month of Mary in community. Due to circumstances that were never determined, the place was engulfed in flames. In less than an hour, the fire claimed the lives of more than 2,000 women. “It is the Titanic from Chile and yet no one remembers it,” says journalist and writer Francisca Solar (41 years old, Santiago de Chile), about the tragedy that should have more space not only in national history, she says, but in universal history.

In The mailbox of the impure (Umbriel, 2024) — which has been among the most purchased books in the world for 12 weeks ranking prepared by the newspaper The Mercury — Solar approaches the event from the perspective of the women who were burned to death in that church. These women, mostly aristocrats, deposited letters with their prayers and sins in a metal box they called “the Virgin’s mailbox” and which the liberal press of the time baptized as “the mailbox of the impure,” because it was a kind of confessional. Surprisingly, it was one of the few objects that was saved from the flames and, after the fire, ecclesiastical and state authorities fought over it, finally ending up in the hands of the mayor of Santiago. Although the content of the writings never saw the light of day, their existence was enough to inspire Solar to write the historical novel.

In reconstructing the tragedy, the newspapers that circulated in Chile at that time, currently stored in the basement of the National Library, were key allies for the author’s research. She also drew on the extensive chronicle that she published The New York Times on its front page on January 18, 1864, which describes the fire as “a scene that cannot be exaggerated, it cannot even be described (…). It is absolutely impossible to convey in words any idea of ​​the heart-rending spectacle of Tuesday night.”

Francisca Solar talks about her book ‘El correo de las impuras’ at the Teatro Oriente, in Santiago de Chile, in June 2024. Orient Theatre

The writer tells EL PAIS that one of the reasons why the fire was forgotten was because it was a female event: “For the time, the death of a woman does not stop the system (…) The fact that 2,000 women died is like 2,000 chairs being burned,” she explains in a café in the residential municipality of Providencia. “In addition, everything private was always at the expense of the public. That means that, as terrible as it may sound, the death of 2,000 women in a church was taken as a domestic issue,” she adds.

Regarding the origin of the fire, the journalist points out: “There is no doubt that it was an accident. It is very important to say that there was no malice here.” She clarifies, however, that, regardless of the fact that there was no intention, there was “a lot of negligence.” “The church had between 7,000 and 10,000 lights, which is a completely exaggerated and unusual number. It was the chronicle of a death foretold, one spark and everything was going to fly,” Solar says. Also, the fact that the doors of the church were not double-hinged was lethal. “The protocol of the swinging door was not obligatory in Chile in 1863. Very few churches and hotels had adopted it because it was a new and voluntary security measure. The church of La Compañía, in particular, was very old, poorly refurbished and the entrances were very small and with doors that only opened inwards. That is the responsibility of whoever administers the church and the Jesuits never updated the protocol. “If all the entrances were only open to the inside, imagine a fire in which 3,000 people tried to get out. They locked themselves in and all the entrances were quickly blocked,” Solar explains.

Monument to the victims of the Company Fire in 1863, located in front of the General Cemetery, in Santiago. Sofia Yanjari

Among the factors that made the escape impossible, there is one that “violates” Solar especially. When the fire began to spread, the priest Juan Bautista Ugarte and the apostolic nuncio José Ignacio Eyzaguirre, who were presiding over the mass, quickly fled through a door in the sacristy. “The exact number of women who also managed to escape through there is not known, it is estimated between 40 and 50,” says the novelist and points out that several newspapers note that “when Ugarte sees the women crossing the presbytery to reach the sacristy, he blocks the entrance.” This, says Solar, with the aim of preventing the women from stepping on that ground that was considered holy and that only priests could inhabit.

When talking about the fire of 1863, the author points out, special emphasis is placed on the opulent dresses and crinoline mantles worn by the believers, which caught fire easily and made it difficult to get to the exits. “It is unavoidable that the clothing of the time was an obstacle. We know this, moreover, because there were women who were saved by undressing (…) However, to me the fact that a priest closed the door seems much more serious. How many more women could have been saved?” she asks.

After the tragedy, the writer says, the mayor of Santiago, Francisco Bascuñán Guerrero, who lost his sister Mercedes in the fire, ordered that all places where many people congregated be fitted with double hinges. The first fire brigade in the Chilean capital was also created.

Detail of the monument to the victims of the Company fire. Sofia Yanjari

“Justice must be done, not only must a milestone in Chilean history that few know about be made visible, this is a historical vindication. I am interested in telling the story of the La Compañía fire from the perspective of women because I need there to be at least a gesture of justice towards them. The phrase from Las Tesis is obvious: ‘And it was not my fault, nor where I was nor how I was dressed’,” says Francisca Solar, referring to the anthem. A rapist in your way, created by feminist collectivism in the demonstrations against sexist violence in 2019.

Of the 2,000 women who died in the fire, only seven were identified. The authorities at the time decided to bury them in a common grave in the General Cemetery of Santiago. The most widely accepted hypothesis, according to researchers, is that this place is currently located in the Plaza de la Paz. To honour them, half a century after the XXX tragedy, firefighters moved the statue of La Dolorosa, which was originally built on the ashes of the church, to this site.

Plazuela de la Compañía, with the monument made by Carrier-Belleuze and the National Congress under construction on the right. Chilean Memory

