Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/21/2023 – 12:00

The conversation about investments that adhere to ESG (environmental, social and governance) metrics becomes more difficult when short-term events – such as the wars in Ukraine and Israel – influence the rise in oil prices. However, in the long term, the bet on sustainability may be more attractive, in the opinion of Marcos Kawakami, variable income leader at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

“It is very challenging to talk about ESG at this time. In the short term we have two wars, we have an oil shock that ends up significantly influencing this issue, as it is difficult to talk about energy alternatives quickly and sustainably. So it becomes complex to talk about this when we have specific events”, said Kawakami, during a panel at the 44th Brazilian Private Pension Congress, on Thursday, 19.

On the other hand, the person responsible for variable income at the manager highlights that ESG, also read as “sustainability”, is something that is hardly aimed at in the short term, but rather for the long term.

He mentions the Paris Agreement, an international treaty with the aim of reducing global warming, which is expected to generate billions of dollars annually. “It will generate opportunities in many sectors,” says Kawakami. “We have short- or medium-term financial concerns to deliver results, of course, but in the ‘little box’ [de investimentos] in the long term, there will be opportunities.”

Regarding risk mitigation, the expert assesses that ESG practices in investments still have “a very short history to be able to measure”. “The strongest implementation history came in 2017, 2018. Just looking at this pre-pandemic history is difficult to measure,” he says. But Kawakami highlights that the topic has led to a greater demand for sustainability in companies invested in by managers, which benefits the investor at the end.