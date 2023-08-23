EAt the end of August, Düsseldorf will once again become a Mecca for campers. At the 62nd Caravan Salon from Friday, August 25th to Sunday, September 3rd, everything revolves around mobile leisure time. More than 700 exhibitors show everything that makes camper life comfortable and eventful, from mini caravans to luxury liners, from roof tents to plastic camping cups.

However, the joys are not undiluted. The previous year’s decline in new registrations was one percent for caravans and 18.3 percent for motorhomes. The exhibitors in Düsseldorf want to cushion this at least a little, because by May 2023 caravans lost a further 4.4 percent, while motor homes increased by at least 3.6 percent. According to Daniel Onggowinarso, Managing Director of the industry association CIVD, the record numbers before the Corona pandemic of more than 100,000 leisure vehicles sold in Germany will probably no longer be reached in 2023.

Bulging order books

The reason for the weakening of the market is by no means a lack of favor with buyers. On the contrary, the manufacturers are entering the new model year with bulging order books, at most the now extreme delivery times of sometimes more than a year could scare off interested parties. The main reason for this was the lack of chassis suitable for mobile homes, primarily the Fiat Ducato.

The providers have reacted by reactivating the Ford Transit as the base vehicle and increasingly relying on the more expensive but available Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. After a long break, even the Volkswagen Bus T6.1 is being used again as a rolling vehicle for semi-integrated vehicles.







Stock of caravans in Germany has grown

In the meantime, the proportions of the various types have changed slightly. With 57 percent, the converted panel vans have increased again and are now clearly ahead of the semi-integrated motorhomes, which come to 31.1 percent. The integrated have slipped to 6.8 percent, the Alkovenmobile ranked with 3.7 percent below also running. 1.4 percent account for the other types of body, such as living quarters on pick-ups. The number of caravans in Germany has grown to more than 756,000 and that of motorhomes to 838,253.

In order to keep impatient prospects, the Caravan Salon sets an example and calls out self-construction as a main topic. More than 250 exhibitors will show corresponding products, with which a used van like the Fiat Ducato or Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which was previously used by craftsmen or suppliers, becomes a compact motor home.

Proud 35 euros

Workshops on the sidelines of the fair are intended to show which skills are required for this. In any case, the salon is the first address for all those who are at the very beginning of their camping career. In the “Starter World” newcomers get answers to their questions and advice on the body type and layout of the vehicle they are looking for.

Admission to the salon is €19 on weekends and €17 on weekdays for adults. The original press day, i.e. Friday, was changed again to preview day, but these tickets then cost a whopping 35 euros.