MateBook 14s is the latest Windows computer to join Huawei’s range of laptops. It is a powerful device, with 11th generation Intel processors up to i7, touch display with 90Hz refresh rate and prices starting from 1199 euros. Together with the new laptop, Huawei also presented the MateView GT curved monitor and the Wireless Mouse Gt gaming mouse for Italy, which can be associated with a new hard mat with fast wireless charging.

MateBook 14s

In a general picture complicated by the absence of the smartphone offer after the well-known US ban, the consumer division of Huawei compensate with a more varied range of products and accessories. Among these, in fact, computers, which curiously can still make use of the collaboration with the very American Microsoft and Intel.

“In the course of 2021, according to our projections, we will reach 300 thousand units of laptops sold in Italy – announced Piergiorgio Furcas, deputy general manager of Huawei – We have been in the pc market since 2018, when no one believed we could have our say. It is a success that comes from a vision that puts the user at the center and considers the computer as an element of a wider smart ecosystem “.

Huawei Share is the feature that best embodies this product philosophy: thanks to this mode, the MateBook 14s, like the other Huawei PCs, connects with a touch to the latest smartphones of the brand and reproduces the phone interface on-screen, enabling the use of two individual devices on a single screen. Other Huawei products, such as FreeBuds headphones or even the monitors of the MateView family, can also be connected wirelessly in a quick and intuitive way.

Among the other main features of the new MateBook 14s stand out:

The chassis with slim design, made entirely of metal

The 4 speakers with Huawei Sound configuration

The display touch with 2.5K resolution, 3: 2 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate

There camera pop-up on the keyboard (to clear the top of the screen)

Battery long-lasting 60Wh (up to 13 hours) and ultra-fast charging with 90W charger

11th generation Intel processors (i5 and i7)

Support for NVMe PCIe SSDs up to 1TB

Windows 11 operating system (coming soon)

The monitor and accessories

Together with the new MateBook 14s, Huawei also brings new accessories for the desktop environment to the Italian market. The most interesting is certainly the MateView Gt monitor. Designed for gamers, it integrates a 27 ”curved panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz, contrast ratio of 4000: 1, P3 color range and a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. It is added to Huawei’s monitor offer, which also includes the MateView design monitor with 4K resolution, aimed instead at graphics and photography professionals.

Completing the picture of Huawei’s perfect smart desk is the Wireless Mouse Gt gaming mouse, with triple connection modes (Bluetooth, cable or Wi-Fi) and wireless charging; the Wireless Charging Mousepad Gt with induction charging area compatible with the Qi standard. These two products are also designed for video game enthusiasts, but the sober design and smart functions make them suitable for the desk of those who work remotely.

Prices and availability

MateBook 14s is available in three different configurations:

MateBook 14s with Intel Core i5 processor, 8 Gb of Ram and SSD from 512 Gb at 1199 euros ;

MateBook 14s with Intel Core i7 11th (16-512 Gb) in Spruce Green color, on the Huawei Store at price of 1399 euros together with FreeBuds Pro, Bluetooth Mouse and one year of warranty Huawei Care;

MateBook 14s with Intel Core i7, 16 Gb of Ram and 1 Tb SSD, in the Space Gray color, until 31 October can be ordered at price of 1499 euros with FreeBuds Pro, Bluetooth Mouse and one year of Huawei Care.

The Huawei MateView Gt monitor is available for pre-order on the Huawei Store from 5 October to 8 November at price of 399.90 euros with as a gift the Wireless Charging Mousepad Gt and the Wireless Mouse Gt.