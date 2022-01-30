Scientists are now monitoring an increase in infections with a sub-strain of Omicron known as PA2 which is beginning to replace PA1 in parts of Europe and Asia..

Here’s what we know so far about this subspecies:

Subspecies ‘Ghost’“

The PA1 strain represented 98.8 percent of infections referred to the GISAID Initiative, a database that monitors virus strains, as of Jan. 25. However, the World Health Organization said that several countries have recently recorded an increase in the infection of the sub-strain (PA2)..

In addition to PA1 and PA2, WHO lists two other subspecies under the Omicron umbrella: PA1.1.529) and PA3. The breeds are closely related genetically but each exhibit mutations that can change how they function.

Trevor Bedford, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center who monitors the evolution of the coronavirus, said on Twitter Friday that BA2 is responsible for 82 percent of infections in Denmark, nine percent in Britain and eight percent in the United States. This is based on his analysis of the sequence data from the GISAID database and injury statistics from the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford..

The PA1 version of the Omicron strain is relatively easier to track than previous strains. This is because PA1 does not have one of the three genes targeted by the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test..

And PA2 (sometimes known as the “ghost”) subspecies is not the same as the missing target gene. Instead, scientists monitor them in the same way they did previous strains, including Delta, by tracking the genomes of viruses referred to public databases such as GISAID..

Is PA2 more contagious?

Early reports suggest that PA2 may be more contagious than already highly contagious PA1, but there is no evidence yet that it is likely to resist vaccine protection..

Danish health officials estimate that the susceptibility of PA2 to spreading may be one and a half times greater than that of PA1, based on preliminary data, although it probably does not cause more serious symptoms..

In England, a preliminary analysis of contact tracing from December 27, 2021 until January 11, 2022, conducted by the Health Security Agency in the United Kingdom, indicates that the rate of transmission of infection at home is higher among contacts with those infected with the copy (PA.2), as it is 13.4 percent compared to 10.3 percent in other Omicron strains.

The British agency found no evidence of a difference in the effectiveness of vaccines against these strains, according to the report issued on January 28..

An important question, says Dr. Egon Ozer, an infectious disease expert at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University in Chicago, is whether people infected with the PA1 strain get protection from the PA2 substrain.

He added that this question is of interest in Denmark, where some places have reported high PA1 cases and increased PA2 cases..

The good news, he said, is that vaccines and booster doses still “prevent people from hospitalization and death.”