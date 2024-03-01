Zakharova: Germany is covering its tracks by blocking accounts in X with a recording of a military conversation

Much suggests that the recording of a conversation between senior Bundeswehr military personnel regarding the attack on the Crimean Bridge with the possible use of Taurus missiles is genuine. Bild wrote about this.

Much suggests that the recording is genuine, even if the Bundeswehr has not yet officially confirmed the authenticity Bild

It is noted that the publication in the Russian media of a recording of an alleged conversation between high-ranking German military personnel about plans to attack the bridge was an “unpleasant surprise” for the German Armed Forces.

The German Ministry of Defense proceeds from the authenticity of the recording

After the first check of the recording, the German military department expressed serious concern about its appearance in the Russian media. The German Ministry of Defense assumes that it is genuine.

The Federal Office for Military Counterintelligence (BAMAD) of Germany has begun an investigation. However, there is suspicion as to whether internal communication channels in the Air Force, Bundeswehr or even the German Ministry of Defense are being tapped by the Russian side. The German Ministry of Defense refused to give detailed comments.

As he writes Die Welta recording of the officers’ conversation is being distributed among the military in the Bundeswehr, and several soldiers in a conversation with the publication stated that it is authentic.

See also Max Verstappen crashes in virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

In Russia, German soldiers were caught trying to “cover their tracks”

The publication Bild also claims that the social network X blocked accounts that showed a recording of a conversation between German military personnel. It is assumed that in this way the Bundeswehr “tried to limit the damage.”

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the blocking of profiles, accused the German side of trying to “cover up their tracks.”

This is called “covering your tracks.” Will everything follow the same scenario as the German “investigation” of the Nord Stream terrorist attacks? Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat believes that German citizens have the right to know from the country’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz “about the rights of a foreign person in Russia, Belarus, China, but not about their own German rights.”

A transcript of the conversation was published in Russia on March 1

On March 1, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, published a transcript of a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers about striking the Crimean Bridge with the help of German Taurus missiles and French Dassault Rafale fighters. Simonyan stated that the recording was given to her by certain “comrades in uniform.”

The transcript of the officers’ conversation, which took place on February 19, 2024, reveals not only Germany’s plans to bomb the bridge, but also the plans of the United States and Great Britain, which, according to the interlocutors, are already directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

The conversation included the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Frank Graefe, the BBC Bundeswehr Inspector Ingo Gerhartz, the employee of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Stefan Fenske and an employee of the same department named Frostedte.

I would like to say one more thing about the destruction of the bridge. We intensively studied this issue and, unfortunately, came to the conclusion that the bridge, due to its size, is similar to a runway. Therefore, it may not require 10 or even 20 missiles Stefan Fenske employee of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command

The German Ministry of Defense refused to comment on the military conversation, explaining that it does not comment on media publications.

However, it later became known that German counterintelligence began checking a possible leak of a conversation between the German military about attacks on Russia with Taurus missiles.

Margarita Simonyan, commenting on the initiation of an investigation into a possible leak of the conversation, ridiculed Berlin’s reaction.

Meanwhile, in Germany, military counterintelligence began an investigation into my post. It's a shame I don't eat popcorn Margarita Simonyan editor-in-chief of RT TV channel

Scholz found himself in a difficult situation

The publication Focus, against the backdrop of a leaked conversation between German officers, accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of most likely lying about Berlin’s lack of ability to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Journalists of the publication recalled that the politician explained the refusal to send this type of weapons to Kyiv, since this would require the direct participation of Bundeswehr specialists in setting up the equipment in Ukraine. “This puts Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a difficult position,” the newspaper writes.

According to the German-Finnish entrepreneur and former owner of the largest file hosting service Megaupload, Kim Dotcom, Scholz’s policy is leading Germany to war with Russia.