The Food Bank sees a large increase in Dutch people who need help. At the end of November, a record number of 120,000 Dutch people received food aid from the institution. That is 27,800 people more than a year earlier, according to figures from the charity. In the months of October and November, the number of customers increased by 25 percent.

According to the Food Bank, the large increase is due to the high inflation. Dutch people in need no longer get their bills paid, says Leo Wijnbelt, chairman of the Food Bank. “Food prices in the supermarket were already high. Add to that the sharp rise in energy prices and it becomes unaffordable.” The organization concludes from the intake interviews that many Dutch people saw their energy contract expire on 1 October. As a result, from that moment on they were confronted with the higher rates for the first time.

In times of corona, when many people also turned to the food banks, it was mainly self-employed people who asked for help. Wijnbelt now sees many people with a permanent job getting into trouble. “People who could never have imagined that they would end up there. Dutch people with one, two or more jobs have little or no spare capacity. At the end of the month, many families simply run out of money.”

Last September, the food banks increased their ‘standard amounts’, so that more people could knock on the door for a weekly food package. The limit, based on the amounts that people have left over each month after deducting their fixed costs, is set at 630 euros per month for a family of two parents and two children, for example.

According to Wijnbelt, an additional problem is the amount of food available. Due to the stricter rules on food waste in the Netherlands, less food has been coming in for a year and a half, while the number of Dutch people in need is increasing. “Then it gets stuck once.”

Until the beginning of October this year, the number of customers of the Food Bank was at a ‘normal level’ (96,000). But that has now skyrocketed at a rapid pace. The increase in the number of customers, on top of the food shortages, places enormous demands on the food banks. After all, they are completely dependent on volunteers, now more than 13,000. “We have to tie that together,” says Wijnbelt. “Moreover, we depend on occasional donations.” The Netherlands has 171 food banks that together distribute food through more than five hundred distribution points. Although the growth in the number of food banks slowed down in 2016, a total of fifty new food banks have been added since 2010.