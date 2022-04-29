Mexico.- Through Tik Tok a young man revealed how much he earns fortnightly as a primary school teacher in Mexicodescribing his salary as a “shame” and assured that he would earn more if he dedicated himself to selling tacos.

In the video that was published on the Tik Tok social network, a young woman named Angelica revealed what her primary teacher salary was in the state of Sonora, Mexicomaking it clear that teachers are paid very little.

Angelica revealed that he earns 5,600 pesos fortnightly, which would be a total of 11,200 pesos per month in the monthensuring that this “The teacher’s salary is a shame”, it should be noted that the salary of a teacher is different in each state of the country.

The video of the young teacher went viral in a very short time, where a debate on the subject was opened, where many assured that the work of a teacher is of vital importance for the development of the country.

In addition to the salary, teachers with a base position in Mexico receive several bonuses a year, and, depending on their years of service, they can go up in position, which generates a higher salary on a fortnightly basis.