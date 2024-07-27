Kate Middlelton has attended two British royal events, but has now decided to step back from the scene for the summer break

The last few months have brought tough tests for Kate Middleton. Last January, during an abdominal operation, the Duchess of Cambridge discovered she had cancer. Through a video filmed in the gardens of Kensington Palace, she announced to the world the reason for her retirement from the public scene. The news shocked her subjects and all those who love her.

Princess of Wales announces her retirement from public life for the summer

Despite the difficult period, Kate has reassured her many fans by returning to public in recent weeks. The first appearance took place during the Trooping the Colour, King Charles’s birthday parade. The Duchess was later seen at the Wimbledon Tournamentaccompanied by her daughter Charlotte and sister Pippa. These events have demonstrated Kate’s strength and courage, even at such a delicate moment in her life.

Now, however, it seems that Kate Middleton will retreat from the public eye once again. With the British Royal Family’s summer vacation set to begin in August, Kate and Prince William, along with their children, will not follow the tradition of previous years of traveling to the Isles of Scilly. Instead, they will take advantage of the summer to enjoy a total rest in Balmoral, Scotland. A place traditionally chosen by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

According to rumors leaked by the tabloids, Kate will use this break from institutional commitments to focus on her cancer treatment. A palace insider revealed that the Duchess intends to dedicate the new working year mainly to her health, trying to concentrate her forces on defeating the pathology that afflicts her. The date of her return is not known.

Robert Jobsonauthor of the book “Catherine, Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen“, praised Kate’s courage and character in her recent public appearances:

“Before the disease, he lived his life according to the official calendar, now he lives his life, and the calendar comes later. He will definitely come back, but when you face an experience like this, your perspective and the order of things necessarily change.”

Kate Middleton simply wants to spend time with her family, who will give her the energy she needs to heal. This period of rest and personal care will be essential for the Duchess, who, with the support of her loved ones and fans, is determinedly facing this health battle.

Kate Middleton’s withdrawal from the public eye marks a time of reflection and regeneration for the Duchess. Her priority now is Healtha commitment that she faces with the courage and dignity that have always distinguished her.

Read also: “Chemotherapy goes…”: Kate Middleton breaks silence after months of absence