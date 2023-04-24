Mexico.-After announcing her divorce, the singer Drake Bell would be contemplating living in Mexico, a country that he is passionate about, as he has said so on several occasions and likes to enjoy its culture and gastronomy.

Drake Bell recently expressed his love for Mexico on his social networks and in them he wrote that “Mexico was much better than the United States and that he was delighted to be back in the country.”

Drake Bell has millions of followers from many countries in his networks and Mexico is one in which he undoubtedly has had for several years and surely they would love to have him as a “countryman” living on Aztec land.

Finally in Mexico! I need to make it my house. It’s much better than the United States!” Drake Bell writes on Twitter, causing many reactions and comments from his loyal followers.

But then the also actor published another message in which he alludes to the attacks he received from many people on Twitter, a situation that makes him feel sad:

“It really amazes me how mean people are here (Twitter) to people who are clearly dealing with mental health issues. It’s unreal how cruel you guys can be.”

Drake Bell, who has gained fame thanks to his work as an actor and singer, particularly in the Nickelodeon series ‘Drade and Josh’, reiterates his love for Mexico and says he is delighted to visit it and will do so as many times as possible.

Where is Drake Bell from?

Jared Drake Bell is originally from Santa Ana, Calif., (1986), he began his artistic career in the nineties on the sitcom ‘Home Improvement’ and in several television commercials, but fame came to him after playing Drake Parker in the Nickelodeon series ‘Drake & Josh’.

After proving how talented he was, Drake began to win fans, also more job opportunities and managed to star in a trilogy of films based on the animated series ‘The Fairly OddParents’ for Nickelodeon, ‘A Fairly Odd Movie: Grow Up’, Timmy Turner !’, ‘A Fairly Odd Christmas’ and ‘A Fairly Odd Summer’.