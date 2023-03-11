Chiara Ferragni breaks the silence after Sanremo, the outburst on Instagram

Chiara Ferragni breaks the silence after the Sanremo 2023 Festival, which saw her protagonist in the role of co-host: the influencer, with a long outburst on Instagram, said she had lived “emotionally complex weeks” admitting that she ” cried” but at the same time that she showed herself to be strong not by choice but “out of necessity”.

Indeed, after the Sanremo Festival, Chiara Ferragni had continued to show herself on social media, but she had never spoken publicly about what happened on the Ariston stage, let alone the alleged crisis with her husband Fedez and the latter’s health problems.

Now, the digital entrepreneur has decided to get “naked” on social media through a long outburst published on hers profile Instagram in which he retraced what happened in the last few weeks.

“Stop to breathe and think, remembering that it’s normal to be afraid, it’s normal to wonder if you’ll make it, it’s normal to offer help to those around you who need it but also to ask someone you know who can be of support. It happened to me after weeks of emotionally complex things happening to me and happening to us as a family,” wrote the influencer.

And again: “San Remo, now I can admit it, it was very hard, I felt out of my comfort zone asking myself if I would be capable, telling myself that I couldn’t disappoint those who believed in me and not giving in to those who wanted to see me make mistakes . What then some gratuitous hatred you don’t really understand why it should be thrown at you for no real reason, but that’s another matter ”.

“At the same time I had to be there for my family, try to be strong for everyone, understand how to solve problems bigger than me with the fear of not making it as a wife and also as a mother, because with your children you have to be the strong one, always – Chiara Ferragni writes again – Sometimes I also felt discouraged by finding myself wondering what would have happened if I had collapsed too”.

“I cried, alone and with those who love me and wanted to give me a hug and a word of comfort to help me be strong for my whole family, but also for the 60 people who work with me for whom every day I have to be on track and live up to the commitments made otherwise we will all be out of work”.

“I admit, all this made me feel among a thousand fires, among many, sometimes too many family, human and professional responsibilities – continues the influencer on Instagram – But it also made me find new strength, perhaps as a more adult person”.

The long outburst of Chiara Ferragni, therefore, concludes: “Of course, sometimes I would like to allow myself to tell me ‘Chiara you are here too, today you can be fragile, you can make mistakes, you can be the one who asks for help’. It will happen, I know. For now it’s time to carry on and try to make things work, to fix them without pretending that everything is fine, but trying to make them really work”.

“Thanks to those who are there for me too, and to those who understand that often times showing oneself strong even when one feels fragile is not a choice but a necessity. I see you, I read you and I am grateful to you”.