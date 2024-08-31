June 11, 2021 Guilty Gear: Strive It was released on PS4, PS5, and PC. Then, on March 6, 2023, it jumped to Xbox One and Series X|S. After a long delay, this title will jump to Nintendo Switch on January 23.

Guilty Gear: Strive will be available on Nintendo Switch with its 28 characters at a not inconsiderable price of $59.99 USD.

For those who don’t know, this game developed by Arc System Works and created by Daisuke Ishiwatari continues the legacy of the series that delivers an intense fighting game with graphics that combine 2D and 3D with a combat system that many fans love.

This installment also comes with a story mode that features voice acting, adding more characters to the series. As if that weren’t enough, the online game features its own rollback net code, which makes online battles play out the way users want.

What are the features of Guilty Gear: Strive?

Guilty Gear: Strive It comes with certain features that Arc System Works describes very specifically below:

Incredible Graphics and Animations: The series’ hybrid 2D/3D graphics have been raised to the next level in GG: Strive.

Revolution in fighting games – Guilty Gear: Strive brings a host of new and innovative gameplay mechanics designed to allow players new to the series to quickly learn the fundamentals while maintaining the deep and creative gameplay the series is known for. New additions to the series, such as a wall-breaking mechanic, allow for exciting new approaches to battle.

The fate of the universe will be determined: Guilty Gear’s story spanning over 20 years will finally come to a conclusion in GG: Strive. The trials and tribulations of the series’ heroes and villains will finally be resolved.

