Cuphead was a game that took gamers by surprise upon its release in 2017. The small indie title turned out to be a huge success, largely due to its fun gameplay, outstanding visual art, and challenging difficulty. His popularity led him to other consoles and guest appearances in other games as well.

In addition to other appearances in the world of video games, Cuphead is getting ready to make the leap to television. Some time ago, the streaming giant, Netflix, announced that it was working on an animated series adaptation of the beloved title. After months of uncertainty, we finally know when it will arrive.

Cuphead has a new trailer with everything and release date

Since the series was announced Cuphead in Netflix we’ve only had a few small glimpses of what to expect from her. In the visual section we have seen that it will be quite faithful to the source material. As in the game, all the characters have the aesthetics of the cartoons of the 1930s.

However, we did not know much about the story, mainly because Cuphead it has a fairly simple plot that can be easily expanded. Now, thanks to a new advance we can see that the basic narrative is there but we can also learn more about the personalities of the protagonists. Here we leave them.

In addition to giving us new glimpses at several of his cutscenes and other characters from the game, the trailer comes with a little surprise. In the end, the date on which we can be watching the adventures of Cuphead Y mugman. These will arrive at the service from next February 18, so it won’t be long to enjoy it.

Netflix has had a good run with his adaptations of popular video games, just look at his achievements with Castlevania Y Arcane. This could be an indication that the series of Cuphead it is in good hands, although we will not have the final answer until next month. Do you think we will find a good animated show?

For more on television, we recommend:

[Fuente]