Still good news in these times. Refuel for a lower price!

In times of high inflation and the feeling that everything is becoming more and more expensive, it is nice if you also have a windfall. Especially in the automotive field, right? In that respect, you’ve probably noticed that prices at the pump are falling week after week. We have now come to a point where it was 1.5 years ago that you could refuel for this price.

Price for refueling

The suggested retail price for a liter is Euro 95 according to United Consumers today at €1,858. The same liter of diesel is a fraction cheaper at € 1,833. A big difference compared to June of this year, when the suggested retail price was more than € 2.50 for a liter of € 95. A difference of 0.65 liter saves a drink on the drink. Especially if you have a car with a large tank capacity, such as a Land Rover Range Rover.

You will actually only find the suggested retail prices along the highway. Much better prices can already be found in a village, city or along an N-road. Refueling for less than 1.60 for a liter of Euro95 is quite possible. And that ‘old-fashioned’ feeling is almost a bit crazy if you can actually fill up your car for these prices.

The falling prices at the pump have everything to do with lower oil prices. The global economy is cooling down, while central banks are raising interest rates in the fight against inflation. There is still fear of a recession.

2020

The lower fuel prices at the moment include a big discount from the national government. The excise duty discount of 17 cents on a liter of petrol will in any case remain in force until June 2023. With prices falling further, the prices of the corona period are slowly coming into view. In March 2020 you could even refuel for € 1.35 per liter of petrol in some places.

