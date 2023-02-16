Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Kamala Harris lands in Munich on Thursday. (Archive photo) © IMAGO / piemags

Kamala Harris leads the US Siko delegation in Munich. She was once considered the great hope of the Democrats, but so far has disappointed most expectations.

Washington/Munich – It’s a shaky shot from a moving car. Only a sporadically used road and a blue sky with white fluffy clouds can be seen. Then a cut. Kamala Harris walks purposefully across an airfield in the direction of the machine, towards the sun. Large white letters are emblazoned over the US Democrat’s head: Momentum. A word that can be translated in German as “upswing” or “gaining momentum”. Accompanied by dramatic music, the 58-year-old explains Momentum to her word for the year 2023.

What is probably intended as a video for the progress of the US government also looks like a promotional video for the US Vice President personally. Because Harris himself desperately needs the promised upswing. In recent polls, the US Democrat is losing massive popularity. According to the latest Yougov survey, only 40 percent of Americans are still convinced of Harris – 56 percent are not.

Kamala Harris and the Vice Frustration

Everything started so well for her in November 2020. Joe Biden wins the election, making Harris Vice President of the United States. The daughter of an Indian breast cancer researcher and a Jamaican economist is the first woman and first black person to hold the post. The video of Harris congratulating Biden on his election victory went around the world. Sportily dressed with sunglasses, she speaks euphorically into the phone. “We did it, Joe,” she says, beaming. Shortly after taking office, their popularity ratings reach their zenith with 51 percent approval. She is hailed as a beacon of hope, a sharp-tongued campaigner and a worthy successor to President Biden.

US Vice President Kamala Harris. © John Locher/dpa

But the initial shine wears off. US media reports bad mood in Harris’ team. Communications director and spokesperson resign within two weeks. Biden entrusts them with unpopular tasks such as electoral reform and migration. The latter in particular is “a thankless issue that cannot be solved – especially not as Vice President”, explains Johannes Thimm, America expert from the Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik. In the meantime, illegal immigration on the southern border of the USA has become a top priority, and angry tongues are demoting Harris as a quota personality for more diversity among the Democrats.

Kamala Harris: Vice President disappointed – despite years of experience

The lawyer brings a lot of experience with her. In the Senate, she was “a very successful, respected, and effective California State Senator,” says Thimm. But she found it very difficult to take the next step. Her own 2019 presidential campaign — back then against Joe Biden — never really picked up speed. She quit and publicly spoke out for Biden in March 2020. As a reward: the deputy job. But even as vice president she failed to make a name for herself, summarizes USA researcher Thimm. Because stepping out of the President’s shadow also has to be skillful. Especially since the primary mandated duty of a Vice President is to represent the President should the President die, resign, or be unable to continue in office.

The US Democrats are now in a quandary: Doubts about Biden are growing. The latest Reuters poll shows that 52 percent of party members are opposed to the 80-year-old running for president a second time in 2024. But Harris does not deliver.

Prime Minister Markus Söder receives Harris in Munich

At least at the upcoming Munich Security Conference, Kamala Harris will be number 1 as the top US guest. She wants to show “the transatlantic unity and determination” in supporting Ukraine. The appointment calendar is full: a speech, probably a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as bilateral talks. Harris is scheduled to land at Munich Airport at 10:15 am today. Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) will receive them. Then the runway becomes the scene where Harris tries to shine.