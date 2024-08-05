Political scientist Godovanyuk: Starmer government will suppress protests in the UK

The government of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will suppress the protests that have rocked the country, after which it will take measures aimed at solving the migration problem. This forecast was given by Kira Godovanyuk, a senior research fellow at the Institute of International Studies (IMI) of MGIMO, in an interview with Lenta.ru.

On July 29, in the English city of Southport, a 17-year-old teenager attacked a dance studio with a knife, killing three children. The tragedy received additional resonance after the popular American singer Taylor Swift responded to it. The fact is that the attack took place in a class where children were learning to dance to her songs. The singer said that she was in complete shock.

In addition, fakes appeared online that the perpetrator was a Muslim. This rumor was refuted – the attacker turned out to be Axel Rudakubana, born in Wales to parents from Christian Rwanda. However, the information provoked protests against the influx of migrants. In connection with the unrest in the UK over the past few days, more than 420 people have already been detained.

The unrest has been marked by heightened levels of violence. On 3 April, protesters threw bricks at police in Stoke-on-Trent, while in Belfast, there were altercations between an anti-Islam group and anti-racism protesters. On 4 August, protesters clashed with police and attacked a Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, where asylum seekers believed to be staying illegally.

The government aims to reduce the level of violence

In response to the protests, British Prime Minister Starmer called the mass riots banditry and stressed that their participants would regret their actions.

I guarantee you will regret taking part in these riots, both those who participate directly and those who fuel the situation online (…). This is not a protest, this is organized violent banditry Keir StarmerPrime Minister of Great Britain

The online magazine Sky News also reported that the head of government decided to hold an emergency meeting with ministers as part of an emergency government committee due to the unrest that has broken out in the country.

As Godovanyuk noted, the convened Cobra meeting is a great rarity for British politics.

Such a meeting is rarely held on issues close to national emergencies. And now Starmer wants to suppress these waves of protest because they are already violent, massive and spreading across the kingdom Kira GodovanyukSenior Research Fellow, IMI MGIMO

The Europeanist summed up that solving the problem of violence is a priority task, after which measures will be taken to solve the refugee problem itself.

The migration issue leads to the growth of nationalist and fascist sentiments

The political scientist stressed that the migration issue “has become toxic” for British society, as it has not been resolved since the country’s exit from the European Union (EU).

The previous government promised to solve the migration issue (…). In reality, migration flows only grew, and since Brexit the number of illegal immigrants has reached 45 thousand people a year. This has become a real problem that has reached incredible resonance Kira GodovanyukSenior Research Fellow, IMI MGIMO

Godovanyuk added that the situation in this area is beginning to worry even those who do not adhere to right-wing views. Therefore, the fake about the attacker being a Muslim has spread widely in a society in which nationalist ideas are becoming increasingly popular.

There is still no solution to the migration problem, and this has stirred up society, pushed the right-wing forces. All those who took such anti-migrant positions are already close to nationalist ones. Now in Great Britain they even write about fascist sentiments (…). This whole problem connected with hostility has come to the forefront Kira GodovanyukSenior Research Fellow, IMI MGIMO

Starmer government suspected of wanting to silence migration issue

The political scientist recalled that the Labour Party, which came to power in July this year, holds more moderate views on migration issues.

A British social democratic party, which is one of the two leading political forces in the country along with the Conservatives. It was founded in 1900 and formed the first government in 1923. Since the early 1990s, the party has practically ceased to call itself strictly socialist. Now it advocates synthesis with capitalism, protection of minorities and workers’ rights. In 2020, Keir Starmer was elected Labour leader, replacing left-wing populist Jeremy Corbyn. His moderate policies helped him regain votes, and in 2024 the party won the general election, allowing it to form a government for the first time since 2010.

According to her, the Starmer government puts discussion of the reasons for migration and the adaptation of refugees at the forefront. This fact irritates the right and gives rise to rumours about a desire to hush up the problem.

Part of the population is concerned that the Labour Party will not solve this problem in any way. That is why such protest sentiments have been brewing in society (…). All this has now come out onto the streets in the form of such protests. They turned out to be very easy to bring out – through social networks Kira GodovanyukSenior Research Fellow, IMI MGIMO

The Europeanist added that the protests will not affect the migration policy that was previously implemented. The authorities will not tighten border controls, but will focus on combating refugee smuggling.

The Labour Party says that we will fight smugglers. We will sort of look for the root of the problem and stop these channels, we will toughen the punishment for organizing human smuggling Kira GodovanyukSenior Research Fellow, IMI MGIMO

The expert concluded that the effectiveness of such a policy and the reduction of the degree of discontent are questionable. In particular, she recalled that the tougher measures of the Rishi Sunak government have led to nothing. In this regard, the new British authorities may face an aggravation of the situation in the country.