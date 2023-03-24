Mexico City.- After three years of absence, the Tourist Tram to the Mayor’s Office of Tlalpan, which will have an eight-kilometer route through the historical and tourist areas of the Center of the demarcation.

In 2020, this recreational activity was stopped due to the Covid-19 health emergency and mechanical failures on the train. However, this Thursday it was ready to offer service from Wednesday to Sunday.

“The tram will promote locally, nationally and internationally the cultural and natural heritage of our demarcation, transmit the historical value of our towns, neighborhoods and neighborhoods to future generations”, the Mayor’s Office communicated.

The tour will begin at the main gate of the Juana de Asbaje Park, located in the Center of Tlalpan, and will last 45 minutes.

“(It will visit) 41 attractive sites, from pre-Hispanic times, in the archaeological zone of Cuicuilco, going through the colonial stage and its buildings from the 16th to the 19th centuries, some of its national parks, its modern constructions such as the Olympic Village and neighborhoods emblematic”, detailed the Mayor’s Office.

And the hours will be: Wednesday to Friday, at 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 11:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.