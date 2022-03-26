If you were hoping to see some of the new episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, you’re lucky. This Friday the twelfth episode of the anime premiered in Japan, and at the end of it there was a special preview.

This served to announce that the series will continue and showed several of the rivals that jolyne cujoh will have to face in the future. Those who read the manga will surely recognize these adversaries of the daughter of Jotaro Kujō.

The bad thing is that the new video does not say when the new episodes will arrive. Netflix has left a lot to be desired with the distribution of this anime. All because of the way it debuted on your service.

It is customary for this platform to launch its series all at once. But this way of working doesn’t seem to work in some cases. What happens is that the adventures of Jolyne they came out a little over a month earlier on this service than on television.

In the Land of the Rising Sun JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean It began airing on January 8, 2021. In that nation, the episodes were released in the usual way, one per week and every Friday.

are the famous ‘JoJo’s Friday’ which fans who watched the previous installments of the series in Crunchyroll. So the Japanese, if they did not see the episodes in Netflixthey were excited every week on TV.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean is greatly missed

Instead, those who saw them all have lived through a real ‘drought’, waiting for the continuation of the story. It has been a wait of around four months since the initial release.

This caused the expectation for the series to drop a lot. Simply, the model of multiple episodes released simultaneously doesn’t work with anime like the one from Jolyne. It is why many fans say that the series is ‘prisoner’ by Netflix.

It only remains to wait for the company to reveal when the new episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Let’s see if by chance the way of distributing them changes.

If you did it on a weekly basis, as you did previously with Komi Can’t Communicate, the answer could improve. For some it is more enjoyable to see it that way than to throw yourself into a ‘marathon’ and then wait months without anything new.

