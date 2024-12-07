It’s not like Borussia Dortmund doesn’t put in a certain amount of effort to win away games. BVB recently traveled 900 kilometers through the air to win 3-0 in Zagreb. This was the second away win in the Champions League this season. But in the Bundesliga?

Dortmund didn’t manage to win in their sixth away game on Saturday evening. The journey to Borussia Park in Mönchengladbach by bus and with a distance of 100 kilometers was comparatively comfortable. The 1-1 (0-0) between the two Borussians meant a little disillusionment for the Gladbach team after four home wins in a row and a little relief for the Dortmund guests after four away defeats in a row.

Although some players saw it differently. “It’s annoying to go home with a point,” said Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck on Sky: “As Borussia Dortmund you have to have the right to win here. We played a decent game, but nothing more.”

Dortmund are lucky twice that there are no penalties in the first half

At BVB, the red-sinner Emre Can, who was released after two Bundesliga games, sat on the bench until shortly before the end, which seemed to be because Felix Nmecha had overtaken him in the sixth position in the central defensive midfield. But coach Nuri Sahin explained Can’s bench position by saying that he had slight back problems and therefore didn’t train much. Offensive midfielder Julian Brandt wasn’t even in the squad because he was injured. Brandt is urgently needed on Wednesday in the Champions League against FC Barcelona.

The game was just under a quarter of an hour old when Dortmund were lucky twice within two minutes not to have a penalty whistled against them. First, Ramy Bensebaini clearly stepped on the foot of Gladbach’s Joe Scally in the BVB penalty area (13th). However, the ball had almost flown out of the goal, which was probably the reason for the referee Tobias Stieler as well as the video assistant Tobias Reichel to decide against a foul and rather an unfortunate action. Two minutes later, the decision not to award a penalty was also controversial after a shot on goal by Rocco Reitz was blocked by Serhou Guirassy with his arm and in the best Cucurella style. Here the video helper Reichel needed a little longer to make his decision. Those were the two upsets in a goalless and rather poor first half.

In the second half, Dortmund became more active. Donyell Malen came into the game in the 57th minute because Maximilian Beier injured himself during an action. The fact that Dortmund actually scored 1-0 in the 65th minute must be credited to goalscorer Jamie Gittens. And the fact that Gladbach’s Joe Scally and Franck Honorat only politely escorted the BVB whirlwind as it entered the penalty area and did not prevent the shot from 12 meters crashing under the crossbar. For the 20-year-old Englishman, it was his third Bundesliga game in a row, and if you include the Champions League game in Zagreb, then it was his fourth goal in his fourth competitive game.

Gladbach’s Tomas Cvancara sees yellow and yellow-red within two minutes

At that moment, Dortmund’s first away win in the league seemed to be taking shape, but the Gladbachers are currently developing certain comeback qualities, and it was with this that they equalized 1-1 in the 71st minute with a penalty kick from Kevin Stöger. This penalty came after referee Stieler and video assistant Reichel had struggled for several minutes. Dortmund’s Pascal Groß had caught Gladbach’s Tim Kleindienst, who was ready to head in, under a cross – and so, according to his own monitoring on the field, Stieler’s decision at least appeared to be extremely correct.

In the 81st minute, substitute Robin Hack had victory in sight for Gladbach, but BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had the presence of mind to direct his long-range shot onto the crossbar. In stoppage time, Guirassy had the winning goal for Dortmund, but the ball went just wide. Shortly before the end, Gladbach’s striker Tomas Cvancara, who had been substituted just a few minutes earlier, saw yellow and yellow-red within two minutes. He could hardly believe it.