Since the passage of the EGalim law, which introduced a vegetarian menu per week, three quarters of the cities have changed the menus of schools. Report in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, pioneer in the field of vegan at school.

The vegetarian menu is booming in school canteens even though there is still work to be done in high schools and colleges. This is what emerges from a Greenpeace investigation published on Tuesday, September 22. Since the passage of the EGalim law, also known as the “food law”, which establishes a vegetarian menu per week, three quarters of the cities have changed the menus of schools. It is experienced as an additional step towards quality.

In the 19th arrondissement of Paris, on the wall of the school in rue Tandou, next to the entrance, the menu includes soy steak for Tuesday, and cheese pizza for Wednesday. Lucie, 9, adopted this reform of the table at school: “It’s better anyway than when there is meat. The meat in the canteen is ‘disgusting’, there is too much fat.”

For two years, every week, there have been two days without meat in the primary menus of this school in the east of Paris. This small revolution was made in consultation with parents. “Behind, there is really the question of quality for children and that it is good on the plate, explains Julie Pottier of the collective canteen responsible for the 19th. I think the child is not going to ask himself the question of why there is no steak, if what he is offered is good. “

According to the mayor, 14,000 meals are served every day in schools. The work ahead is that of restructuring. Today, the canteens are centralized. “I think the hyper centralized model and therefore with industrial processes is an outdated model”, explains Francois Dagnaud, mayor of the 19th arrondissement of Paris.

It is a project of this mandate to work on a form of decentralization and to make short circuits on the scale of the district.Francois Dagnaud mayor of the 19th arrondissement of Paristo franceinfo

According to Greenpeace, the meatless menus in France remain typical based on omelet and pizza for the top three.