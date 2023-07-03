Home page World

From: Sophia Lother

Video uproar: Users wonder about an alien creature that can seemingly change shape at random. What’s behind it?

Bremen – It is not only in the depths of space that there are still an infinite number of unusual and alien life forms. Hitherto undreamt-of horrors and secrets also lurk in the deep sea. Mysterious eggs occupied research for years until it became clear they are the offspring of a ghost shark. But most of what swims around in the deep sea is still completely unknown to humans. This disturbing conclusion came to one Deep sea study already in 2022. According to this, around two thirds of all organisms living there are still unknown to us – even the moon has been researched far better than the shallows of our earth.

It is therefore not surprising that photos and videos of the animals of the deep sea keep causing a stir. A video now shows a creature that is usually up to mischief in the depths of the sea. The find caused a stir online, and many users are certain: “This is an alien,” because the almost mystical transformation that this animal is undergoing appears to be downright extraterrestrial.

“Alien” discovered in the sea – users go crazy

In the video shared on the Reddit platform, only a strange shape can be seen at first, which the camera keeps zooming in on. It is reminiscent of a kind of spaceship that glides silently through the water. Suddenly the black structure contracts into a ball before an animal seems to wriggle out of nowhere.

Video of alien-like underwater animal astonishes users

“This is 100 percent an alien drone,” writes one user. Another: “I’m not saying it’s aliens, but it’s aliens.” But, as is so often the case, there is a resourceful user in the comments who can quickly solve the mystery of the underwater creature: “This is a kind of bioluminescent comb jellyfish that is carried by an ROV [ferngesteuertem Unterwasserroboter Anm. d. Red.] was filmed in the Indian Ocean at a depth of around 1096 meters.”

Ctenophora Tentaculata, Nuda At a depth of up to three kilometers

Strange spectacle in video: Researcher explains what the deep-sea comb jellyfish is all about

Posts on other portals such as TikTok also support this declaration. Nevertheless, the animal from the deep sea causes astonishment on the net. Like the researcher Cornelia Jaspers from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research in Kiel National Geographic explained, the comb jellyfish belong to a separate tribe in the animal kingdom. “In contrast to box or umbrella jellyfish, they do not belong to the cnidarians because they do not have stinging capsules in which the poison is located. Comb jellyfish catch their prey with sticky cells. The generic term for the organisms is ‘gelatinous plankton,'” she clarifies. (slo)