Former US President Donald Trump spoke on Friday at night before some of his most ardent supporters in the very conservative state of Alabama (south) and dismissed the latest federal indictment against him, calling it an “illegal and unconstitutional travesty.”

A day after appearing before a judge in Washington, accused of having tried to tamper with the result of the 2020 presidential election, the former president received a warm welcome at the Republican summer dinner in Montgomery, the capital of the state of Alabama.

The 77-year-old Republican tycoon won Alabama by a landslide in 2016 and 2020, and the six Republicans that state sends to the House of Representatives in Washington have already endorsed his primary bid.

During your visit, Trump called the accusation “ridiculous.” “This is an act of desperation by the corrupt, failed and disgraced Joe Biden and his radical left thugs to preserve their grip on power,” he told supporters.

(Also read: Is Trump Running For President To Avoid Jail?)

The former president in his appearance in Washington.

“Many of these cases (…) could have been filed two and a half years ago. But they didn’t want to introduce them two and a half years ago, they wanted to wait. (…) And they waited until I became the dominant force in the polls, because we are dominating them all,” the Republican said to a cheering audience.

Trump joked that every time he is impeached he rises in the polls, saying he only needs a fourth indictment to settle the 2024 election.

And it is that the former president seems unbeatable in his bid to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections, in which he hopes to face the current president, Joe Biden.

(You can read: Who is the judge in the case against Donald Trump for conspiracy in the 2020 elections?)

The former president leads his main Republican rival for the primaries, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 39 points, according to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight.

In the event, Trump promised again that if he comes to power, he will order an investigation of the Democrat. “He’s a corrupt, incompetent thief, and he shouldn’t be allowed to be president,” he said, further accusing some Republicans of being “weak assholes.”

(Also: Donald Trump: five keys to the case for the 2020 elections and the assault on the Capitol)

He is an incompetent and corrupt thief and should not be allowed to be president

The former reality television host and real estate giant, whose fortune is estimated by Forbes at $2.5 billion, has already won the support of more than 80 members of Alabama’s parliament, against just five who support DeSantis.

Trump is due to appear on trial in New York in March next year on allegations that he covered up payments made to a porn star to buy his silence, and also in May on his handling of national security secrets.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE