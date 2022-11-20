The Dutchman from Red Bull dominates the final round of the championship ahead of the Monegasque, who manages the tires well in the one-stop strategy and mocks the Mexican, who is only third. Fourth Sainz, then Russell. Retirement for Hamilton

Right Ferronato – abu dhabi (arab emirates)

The second place in the two classifications of the 2022 F1 World Championship, the drivers and the constructors, goes to a great Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. And rightly so. In the Abu Dhabi GP won by the usually unplayable Max Verstappen (who at a certain point of the race even allowed himself to suggest to his wall to tell Sergio Perez to push hard with the hard tires…), the hard-earned second place of the Monegasque ahead of the Mexican from Red Bull he also sanctioned the platonic, but still important second place in the world championship.

Deserved, because Leclerc and Ferrari were Red Bull's real rivals, the comeback of Mercedes in the last two races in Mexico and Brazil, here in Abu Dhabi, was not confirmed: George Russell, never in the game, finished fifth behind to the other redhead of Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton retired. And for the 7-time world champion, the number of consecutive years with at least one victory starting from his debut ends at 15: for Hamilton, 2022 is officially the first year without any success, although not unexpected, it is still sensational.

Verstappen had promised to help Perez for second place, but left no space in the first corner. Nothing controversial, given that he started from pole and only kept his lead from the race ahead of his Mexican teammate. A tussle behind between Sainz and Hamilton, who was lightly touched by the Spaniard and then cut through the chicane. Lewis handed the position back to Carlos, then re-passed him, suggesting another threatening day for Mercedes. During the race, however, Hamilton suffered power problems and eventually retired. Russell, on the other hand, didn't go beyond fifth place.

charles shines — Leclerc was brilliant because he was able to manage the one-stop strategy well that emerged during the GP, while with Perez, Red Bull aimed for a double stop. Verstappen confirmed all of his superiority by managing the tires in his only stop, without Leclerc ever being able to approach him. The Monegasque, on the other hand, really brushed the corners managing to make a small masterpiece because according to Red Bull’s calculations, Perez would have caught up with him in the final stages of the race. Only the champion team hadn’t calculated two unforeseen events: a counter-overtaking by Hamilton to Checo and two lappings which broke up the Mexican’s rhythm in the final stages. Two apparently minimal race situations, which are actually decisive. Charles’ driving was also decisive, with Max the best today managing the hard tires in the one-stop strategy.

The 2022 World Championship ended with Sebastian Vettel's tenth place, who took his leave of F1 amidst a thousand emotions, applause and hugs from his colleagues, but also with a real performance, with a world championship point for Aston Martin. On the other hand, Mick Schumacher finished badly, ramming the innocent (for once) Nicholas Latifi and causing the only yellow flag of the GP, with a 5-second penalty attached. However, the two restarted and there was no need for the Safety Car. Thinking about what happened in 2021, really a whole different atmosphere.