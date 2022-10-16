At Maradona goals and emotions: Zirkzee advantage, equal to Jesus, then a flash of Lozano and a response from Barrow (with Meret’s duck). Then the masked attacker resolves

Less handsome, but more determined than usual, Napoli also breaks down the taboo Thiago Motta (unbeaten as a coach at Fuorigrotta) and wins his tenth consecutive game, best European series. Applause to Bologna who are playing until the end but the resources of this Napoli are truly excellent. And once again Spalletti solves it with the men from the bench: Lozano and Osimhen enter the second half and it is they who score. Azzurri are therefore still in the lead alone, but since Rrahmani is missing, he has conceded two goals per game and this is a wake-up call. Some things need to be recorded. While some elements accuse fatigue. But the usual fabulous Kvaratskhelia remains decisive, puts a hand in two goals and makes Maradona jump with emotions.

Slow start – Spalletti changes three players, one per department, compared to the Champions feast with Ajax. But the blues are a little less brilliant than usual because the 4-1-4-1 proposed by Thiago Motta is very careful to close the passing lines with Medel free in front of the defense ready to double on the triangulations of the hosts. In the first 20 ‘nothing happens, then Napoli accelerates above all with Kvaratskhelia who puts the first shot in the mirror but above all with the continuous steering of him creates numerical superiority and danger. The best opportunity on the left of Politano who shot very badly from a few meters, incredibly wasting the Georgian’s assist. With only Zirkzee remaining high, Di Lorenzo almost makes the second striker, but despite a couple of dangerous conclusions from Raspadori, Napoli does not pass. See also Carnevali: "Napoli asked us for Raspadori. And Frattesi ..."

Question and answer – Bologna knows how to wait and understand the moments. And at the end of time, after the Neapolitan outburst, he rises with intelligence. Above all thanks to Dominguez who dictates the times forward. The Argentine steals the ball from Ndombele and then comes back in depth, on his dangerous cross, Aebischer arrives a whisker late. It is the signal that Napoli will not be reading. Two minutes later comes the advantage due to an invention again by Dominguez who takes advantage of an incorrect positioning of the third blue line: the ball in for Cambiaso who immediately gives the ball back to the Dutch Zirkzee who scores his first Italian goal with a right foot. Napoli’s reaction is immediate. And at the end of the time, on the corner, Juan Jesus finds the paw to equalize. The Brazilian defender becomes the fifteenth blue scoring this season. But he’s curious how a circle closes. It was he with an own goal who allowed Thiago Motta to “save” the Spezia bench a year ago and win without even shooting on goal. And Juan Jesus himself out of position had been among the co-responsible for the Bolognese goal. See also Naples, here is the new goalkeeper: Sirigu is coming

Gear shift – It is the one practiced by Napoli and not only for changes. The action is more enveloping, the ball turns fast and with the usual Kvara shooting, Skorupski rejects as he can and the right tap-in is Lozano’s. Game overturned in 9 ‘, with the interval in the middle. But the game remains open, because Bologna does not hesitate to go up with more men and immediately “finds” equal for a Meret duck surprised by a shot from Barrow that bounces in front of him. Napoli puts the gears up again. And he resumes the game, with great desire. In no time at all Skorupski makes a miracle on Osimhen’s header delivering the ball to Ndombele who loses the moment, and then pushes back with his fists on Di Lorenzo. However, the goal arrives with another fabulous assist from Kvara for Osimhen who, as a thoroughbred center-forward, is not only wrong in front of the goalkeeper. The Georgian also sends Zielinski on goal: crossbar! The Polish goalkeeper also works a miracle on Lozano, with a safe shot from a few meters. There is time for a thrill on a blank Meret exit, before the roar of the Maradona. See also Juan Pablo Montoya and the video for which Formula 1 says: "He never dodged a challenge"

October 16, 2022 (change October 16, 2022 | 20:58)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Napoli #show #nice #Bologna #Osimhens #flash #worth #Atalanta