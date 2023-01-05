It’s always noon today is not on air: why, the reason | Rai 1, 5 January 2023

Why isn’t It Always Noon on Thursday, January 5, 2023? We’ll tell you right away: today on Rai 1 there will be a long special on Tg1 from 8.25 to follow the funeral of Pope Emeritus Joseph Ratzinger live and worldwide from St. Peter’s Square. A historic event, given that never in 2000 years has a Pope celebrated the funeral of another Pope. In fact, Pope Francis will preside over the funeral rite for Benedict XVI. Other Rai 1 morning programs such as UnoMattina and Storie Italiane also skipped.

This is why today’s episode, January 5, of It’s always noon is not broadcast. Pope Ratzinger’s funeral should end around 12. Afterwards, Rai 1 will not broadcast Antonella Clerici’s show, but Il provinciale, until 1.30 pm on Tg1. It was probably chosen not to broadcast an entertainment and jovial program like It’s always noon on a day of mourning for all Catholics.

Therefore, Rai and Tg1 in particular continue with extraordinary coverage of the death and today the funeral of Benedict XVI, after the many specials of these days. More than 60,000 people are expected in St. Peter’s Square for the last tribute to Pope Ratzinger. There will also be many presidents from all over the world, even if it is not a state funeral since it is not the reigning Pontiff. Antonella Clerici’s program will be broadcast regularly tomorrow, January 6, for a special of the Epiphany starting at 12.20.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why It’s always noon today is not broadcast, but where to see it live on TV and in streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every day at 12 from Monday to Friday with Antonella Clerici. In streaming or on demand on the Rai Play platform.