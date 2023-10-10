It’s always midday today it’s not on air: why, the reason | 10 October 2023 Rai 1

Why is it not broadcast today, Tuesday 10 October 2023, on Rai 1? Is it always midday? Antonella Clerici’s midday program on Rai 1 is not on air for personal reasons of the presenter who is said to be struggling with a fever. Nothing serious, he will be back very soon. The presenter herself announced her indisposition by publishing a photo of her in bed with a thermometer and remote control on her social media. “I hope to get better soon”, her words.

Already yesterday the program was not broadcast to make room for a live special on Tg1, to follow from 10.45 the ceremony celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Vajont tragedy, with commentary by Nadia Zicoschi and Alessio Zucchini. At the moment it is not known how Rai will replace E’ semper Mezzogiorno.

Streaming and TV

