It’s always midday today it’s not on air: why, the reason | 9 October 2023 Rai 1

Why is it not broadcast today, October 9, 2023? Is it always midday? Antonella Clerici’s midday program on Rai 1 is not broadcast to make room for a live special on Tg1, to follow from 10.45 the ceremony celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Vajont tragedy, with commentary by Nadia Zicoschi and Alessio Zucchini . For this reason È semper midday will not be broadcast, but will return regularly tomorrow on Rai 1. Today’s Tg1 special will start at 10.45 am, after the first part of Storie Italiane, and will end around 1 pm, to then leave room for the second part of program by Eleonora Daniele, who will accompany the public until Tg1 at 1.30 pm.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Is It Always Midday? Antonella Clerici’s program is broadcast from Monday to Friday on Rai 1 from 12. You can follow it live streaming on Rai Play.