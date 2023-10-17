“My participation in E’ semper Carta bianca is at risk. I appeal to Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Marina Berlusconi.” Mauro Corona, regular guest on E’ semper Carta bianca, in today’s episode 17 October raises the possibility of abandoning the program that Bianca Berlinguer hosts on Rete4.

“It’s something that has nothing to do with this situation. There’s something that hasn’t been right at Mondadori and Mediaset for a long time, I would like to bring Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi closer. I’ve tried in every way, I would like to address those who are in their close”, says Corona, turning to a perplexed Berlinguer, who is taken aback. “I no longer feel appropriate, my stay at Mondadori and Mediaset is at stake. You have nothing to do with it – he says, turning to Berlinguer -: I have made an appeal to Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi, let them send someone. My life is at risk participation in Mondadori and E’ semper Carta bianca”.

Corona’s words arrive at the end of the episode which opened with a ‘mysterious’ apology to Berlinguer: “I owe you an apology and you know why, for the billionth clash we had on the phone. You know why, the viewers don’t need to know.. Maybe she too would have half an excuse to make”, the words in an episode obviously monopolized by the attack on a hospital in Gaza. “That region is a powder keg, there is a risk of a catastrophe.”