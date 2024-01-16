It's always Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 16 January 2024 on Rete 4

This evening, Tuesday 16 January 2024, it airs on Rete 4 Is always White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current issues of the week: from politics to news, up to society and economic news. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from the various sides, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let's see what they are previews they guests tonight, 16 January 2024, of È semper Cartabianca broadcast from 9.20pm on Rete 4.

Previews and guests of tonight's episode, January 16, 2024

This evening, Tuesday 16 January 2024, Bianca Berlinguer returns with È semper Cartabianca on Rete 4. At the center of the episode are the issues addressed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the press conference held last Thursday, starting with the economic issues and the news of the maneuver economical. Then there is room for the analysis of the international scenario. Finally, a focus on healthcare, with the emergency rooms under attack due to the peak of influenza, Covid and other respiratory viruses and the shortage of staff. Guests:

Riccardo Molinari, Lega

Laura Boldrini, Democratic Party

Alessandro Sallusti, director of the newspaper

Andrea Scanzi, Il Fatto Quotidiano

Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur

Gad Lerner, journalist

Annalisa Chirico, journalist

Alessandro Orsini, prof. Sociology of international terrorism

Toni Capuozzo, journalist

Francesca Barra, journalist

Gianluigi Paragone, journalist

Valentina Petrini, journalist

Fabio Dragoni, the Truth

Giorgio Barchiesi known as “Giorgione”, restaurateur

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, Where watch it on TV and streaming

Where to watch the program Is it always Cartabianca live on TV and live streaming? The program will be broadcast starting from 9.20pm tonight – Tuesday 16 January 2024 – on Rete 4. To see it, therefore, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But È semper Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the Mediaset Infinity platform, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. Mediaset Infinity it is free.