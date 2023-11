It’s always Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 7 November 2023 on Rete 4

This evening, Tuesday 7 November 2023, it airs on Rete 4 Is always White paper, the program with Bianca Berlinguer which gives space to the main current issues of the week: from politics to news, up to society and economic news. In the studio for the debate journalists, commentators and politicians from the various sides, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what they are previews they guests tonight, 7 November 2023, of È semper Cartabianca broadcast from 9.20pm on Rete 4.

The previews and guests of tonight’s episode, November 7, 2023

This evening, Tuesday 7 November 2023, Bianca Berlinguer returns with È semper Cartabianca on Rete 4. At the center of the episode are highly current topics such as immigration, the economy, government measures and the war in Ukraine and Israel. Among tonight’s guests:

Andrea Delmastro, Undersecretary of Justice – Brothers of Italy

Nicola Fratoianni, Secretary of the Italian Left

Mario Giordano, host of Fuori dal coro

Concita De Gregorio, la Repubblica

Oscar Farinetti, entrepreneur

Alessandro Sallusti, director of the newspaper

Gad Lerner, journalist

Andrea Scanzi, Il Fatto Quotidiano

Maurizio Belpietro, director of La Verità and Panorama

Francesca Barra, journalist

Sophie Codegoni, model and influencer

Antonella Boralevi, writer

Sara Farnetti, nutritionist

Marianna The influence, social spreader

Mauro Corona, mountaineer and writer

White paper, Where watch it on TV and streaming

Where to watch the program Is it always Cartabianca live on TV and live streaming? The program will be broadcast starting from 9.20pm tonight – Tuesday 7 November 2023 – on Rete 4. To see it, therefore, just tune in to the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to button 104 on your remote control. But È semper Cartabianca is also available in streaming. As? On the Mediaset Infinity platform, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. Mediaset Infinity it is free.