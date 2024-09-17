It’s Always Cartabianca: previews and guests of the episode broadcast tonight 17 September 2024 on Rete 4

This evening, Tuesday 17 September 2024, on Rete 4 will be broadcast It’s always Cartabiancathe program with Bianca Berlinguer that gives space to the main current affairs topics of the week: from politics to news, up to news on society and the economy. In the studio for the debate, journalists, commentators and politicians from various sides, to address and analyze the hottest topics of the moment in Italy and beyond. Let’s see what the previews they guests tonight, September 17, 2024, of È sempre Cartabianca on air from 9.20pm on Rete 4.

Previews and guests of tonight’s episode, September 17, 2024

The focus of the episode is the political debate that is accompanying the request by the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office for a six-year prison sentence for Matteo Salvini in the Open Arms case. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci intervened after the numerous cases of violence against doctors and health workers, a worrying phenomenon that, in our country, has grown by 38% in five years. What is the cause of this intolerable escalation of aggression? Finally, a new in-depth look at our relationship with Islam, between cases that arouse controversy and the attempt to fully integrate especially the second generations.

Cartabianca, Where watch it on tv and streaming

Where to watch the program È sempre Cartabianca live on TV and live streaming? The program will be broadcast, starting at 9:20 pm, tonight – Tuesday 17 September 2024 – on Rete 4. To watch it, therefore, just tune into the fourth channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 104 button on your remote control. But È sempre Cartabianca is also available in streaming. How? On the Mediaset Infinity platform, available for both computers and iOS and Android devices. Mediaset Infinity It’s free.