From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Warm summers – they happened before, right? Weather data from the last few decades shows what has really happened since 1970.

Munich – How do you feel: Were summers just as hot in the past as they are now? Didn’t the rivers dry up from time to time? Was there really more snow and frost in winter? In contrast to hard facts, feelings are not exactly reliable. The German Weather Service (DWD) has been collecting precise figures on temperature and precipitation for decades. This large amount of data makes it possible to make an accurate statement about the extent to which our weather has really changed since 1970 – in contrast to popular wisdom or platitudes. You can even make predictions about the weather in 2070 based on the numbers.

This is how the average temperatures have changed in winter

At the moment Germany is in the middle of the onset of winter. What were the winters like back then? The fact is that an increase in the average temperature can be observed during the winter months (beginning of December to the end of February). In the 1970s, temperatures in this country only reached more than three degrees in one winter (1974/75). In contrast, this has happened four times since 2013. According to the DWD, at the turn of the year 2022/23 there was the twelfth warm winter in a row. If we do not change our climate policy, average winter temperatures of around 5 degrees around 2070 cannot be ruled out. Then we can probably say goodbye permanently to the White Christmas that we will probably have again this year.

Weather data disproves myths: average temperatures in summer

The EU climate change service Copernicus recently reported that July 2023 was the hottest month globally in many millennia. Overall, temperatures are rising: an average air temperature of at least 18 degrees was not reached once in the summers of the 1970s (days and nights between June 1st and August 31st). In the summer months between 2013 and 2022, the average was over 18 degrees five times – in 2018, 2019 and 2022 it was even more than 19 degrees. According to the DWD scenarios, this will continue: If the fight against global warming is not intensified globally, average average temperatures of around 20 degrees could be reached every summer in this country from 2070 onwards.

More and more days above 40 degrees Celsius: possible every year in the future

There are now also significantly more individual temperature outliers. Never in the entire decade of the 1970s did temperatures in Germany climb to 40 degrees. This value was first measured at two weather stations in 1983. Since 2013, more than 30 stations in this country have shown this value (during the heat waves of 2015, 2019 and 2022). This worrying trend is likely to continue: experts assume that such a temperature could be reached somewhere in Germany every summer in just a few decades.

“Tropical nights” with at least 20 degrees Celsius: This is how the weather has changed

In the 1970s, there were an average of around 0.13 of these warm nights per year across Germany. In the ten years between 2013 and 2022, the value was more than 0.5. Around 2070, the DWD predicts that there could be an average of between 3 and 9 tropical nights – if climate change continues unchecked.

Frosty days: 24 hours below 0 degrees Celsius are becoming increasingly rare

The number of days on which there is constant frost has also decreased noticeably recently. According to the weather service, during the entire 1970s there were an average of 17.8 days annually on which temperatures did not climb above zero degrees. In contrast, between 2013 and 2022 there were only 12.6 days. It can be assumed that the number of ice days will continue to fall until 2070, sometimes to far less than 10 per year.

Hardly any changes in the amount of precipitation

When it comes to precipitation, little has changed since 1970. The annual absolute amount of rain and snow has changed only minimally for decades. The DWD also predicts a long-term average in Germany of around 800 millimeters for the future. Only the distribution shifts: there is more rain in winter and less rain in summer. “Heavy rain has tended to increase“, says DWD agricultural meteorologist Andreas Brömser. “And we expect it to continue to increase because the atmosphere can hold more water as the temperature increases.”

Dried out section of the Black Elster river in southern Brandenburg last summer. © Patrick Pleul/dpa

More and more drought and drought in Germany

Droughts, on the other hand, are becoming more and more common. But it remains to be seen whether this is a long-term development or a fluctuation of a few years, says meteorologist Brömser from the DWD. According to the drought monitor from the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research, there were times in Germany in the 1970s when the soil was very dry down to a depth of two meters, for example in 1976 in the north and west of Germany. However, the affected area and the intensity have increased. (cgsc with dpa)