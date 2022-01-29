Paolo, top 3 choice of the next Draft, plays as a team, scores 11 points and pulls down 15 rebounds

Banchero, but not only. Duke wins in Louisville 74-65, showcases the talent of the long with an Italian passport, top 3 choice of the next NBA Draft, but also much more. Paolo scores 11 points and pulls 15 rebounds down, but in Kentucky especially the son of art AJ Griffin, and Mark Williams, old-fashioned center, fierce in defense to protect the basket make a great impression. Duke climbs 17-3 of record, number 9 of the ranking in America, first force (7-2) of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

BANCHERO AND THE OTHERS – Banchero lent a hand against the all-court pressure of the Cardinals, showed impressive flashes of athleticism on both sides of the pitch, poorly pulled, 5/15, played a little soft in defense. Clearly, when carbura in attack can make a difference both front and back to the basket. The potential is obvious – he moves like a guard and stands around 208cm tall. This time in the offensive half-field, Adrian Griffin’s son, AJ, a big boy with a bestial physique, slowed down at the beginning of the season by an injury, but who is getting into shape and returning to the NBA scout radar in recent times, gave him a hand with 22 points . Big, physical, athletic, this time he also showed mental toughness and scored 5 triples out of 5 attempts. The two who scored during the 12-0 run from the even 60 led the game. Great second half then for Williams. Unlike the freshmen Banchero and Griffin, he is a second year. The defense anchor (which works at times) of the Blue Devils. Tall, stopper, he knows how to finish the iron in the other half, perpetual motion that does not dirty the sheet trying to do the phenomenon. Three first-round prospects of the 2022 Draft, Griffin from Lottery, Williams shortly after. And this time Coach K was missing Trevor Keels, freshman guard, a young bull with many points in his hands and who loves to manage decisive possessions. See also Hamilton and Bottas fly to Jeddah. Ferrari, Leclerc's bad accident

THE MATCH – Louisville was in his first game after kicking out Coach Mack. Mike Pegue was on the bench as interim coach. The shock effect, with a full house at the KFC Yum Center, had effects up to a certain point. Louisville, who ended up immediately down by 16 points, was able to get back into the game, up to 35-40 at half-time and even 60 in the second half, dragged by Ellis, from the bench. Then the blocks from Williams and Banchero and the triple from Griffin closed the scores. Banchero forced very little, playing as a team. Even too much, sometimes. Selfless, athletic, but not always physical and with the personality that is expected from the potential first choice of the next Draft. But the away victory, on a difficult field beyond the mediocre record of the Cards (11-10) has arrived. And when you’re the best player on one of America’s best teams, attention is sure. NBA observers line up to see him. See also The roar of the Grizzlies also terrifies the Bulls: Memphis is unstoppable

