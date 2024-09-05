The time is coming Independence Day celebrationmany people celebrate the beginning of Mexico’s emancipation by enjoying a tasty Pozole.

The culinary guide Taste Atlas recognizes a restaurant as a recommendation to eat pozole, it is La Chata Located at 405 Terranova Avenue in Guadalajara.

Taste Atlas points out that Lonely Planet and six other food critics recommend eat white pozole at La Chata.

It is worth mentioning that pozole was also listed as one of the best soups in the world, in 15th place out of 50.

A little known fact is that the The origin of pozole is attributed to the state of Jalisco according to the article “Jalisco food and tequila are legendary in the world” by the National Council for Culture and the Arts (Conaculta).

It is necessary to clarify that the Pozole It is a dish that is the result of crossbreeding, as it mixes the indigenous custom of eating corn and pork, brought by the Spanish.

“The word Pozole comes from the Nahuatl ‘pozolli’ which means foam, the corn grain with which this dish is made is called cacahuazintle, which is a large white grain that when boiled has the quality of opening like a flower and forming foam, hence its name,” says Profeco in its article ‘ Pozole at dinner on September 15th ‘.

Finally, it is worth recognizing that there are various variants of Pozoleeven with shrimp (Nayarit) or with ground pumpkin seeds and avocado, pork rinds and sardines (Guerrero) and more.