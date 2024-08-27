It’s already over between Sinner and Anna Kalinskaya, they’re sure about it on social media

Tonight, in addition to that of Jannik Sinnerat the US Open there is another debut to keep an eye on: at around 9pm Italian time he will take to the field on pitch 5 Anna Kalinskayathe girlfriend of the blue, opposite to the American Lauren Davis.

On the fact that the Russian is still the partner in charge of Sinner many questions have arisen, based above all on the social: she doesn’t follow him on Instagram anymore, but he is still a follower of hers.

Even in real life, after the couple’s trip to Costa Smeralda post Wimbledon the two have not been seen together again: due to the confidentiality that the two impose on themselves or due to a sentimental repercussion of the case Clostebol?

The US Open it will be able to clear up some doubts: tonight the two’s schedules are quite incompatible, perhaps she could show up on Arthur Ashe to watch some games of Sinner before taking the field, it is unlikely that he (perhaps still busy with his match, perhaps in a massage parlor) will be there. But the next few days will be revealing.