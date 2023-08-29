Romelu’s arrival in the capital this afternoon, a stone’s throw from the Colosseum, is the first tribute

Emanuele Zotti – Rome

Via dei Capocci is located in the Monti district, between Termini station and the Imperial Forums, a stone’s throw from the Colosseum. It is not a historically popular district like Testaccio, where for example the mural of Mourinho on a Vespa can be found, but it is in the heart of Rome and is certainly more international. It is here that the first drawing dedicated to Romelu Lukaku, expected this afternoon in the capital, appeared during the night.

Saints and wrestlers — Here the Belgian is portrayed in the guise of the Gladiator, not just any one but that Massimo Decimo Meridio of Russell Crowe, with his helmet in his hand, a yellow-red background and a dazzling smile. At the bottom the inscription ROMELV, with the u becoming v, in perfect ancient Rome style. It was created by Anonimo74, a street artist who in recent years had already worked hard to exalt the new Giallorossi idols. In the same district, more exactly in via Urbana, he had represented Mourinho in the San José version and always here, but in via dei Ciancaloni, Dybala, San Paulo la Joya had appeared, with a sword like San Paolo and a ball high in one hand . It took him three days to complete this last job, given the speed with which Romelu the gladiator appeared, it's not difficult to think that he had believed in the success of this operation for some time…

lukaku on the walls — It is not the first time that the Belgian ends up on the walls of a city. In Milan he became the protagonist of three murals. One, made near San Siro, portrayed him from behind with his arms in the sky. He was then smeared by Nerazzurri fans when he announced his move to Chelsea in 2021. Two others were inspired by the Lukaku-Ibra head-to-head match in the 2021 derby: the first – created by street artists SteReal and KayOne – was accompanied by the writing "Face to face, heart to heart", this too disappeared with the departure of the former Nerazzurri, this time replaced by the Marvel character Venom; the other – interpreted by Pierpaolo Perretta, aka Mr. Savethewall – launched a positive message, placing a ball between the two and correcting the words Fear Play to Fair Play.