For this Saturday at Nemesio Diez StadiumToluca and Chivas closed a 1-1 draw in a duel corresponding to Matchday 13 of the 2022 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX, with Jose Juan Macias ahead of the visit and the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez showing up at home.
When the duel had barely lasted 23 minutes, the Sacred Flock suffered the loss of Carlos Cisnerossince the referee Oscar Macias expelled him after stepping on the knee of Haret Ortega after stretching the ball too far.
Things could have gotten worse later on because the central whistle had decided to score a penalty in favor of the Scarlets, since Jorge Rodriguez fell in the area due to a supposed contact of Isaac Brizuela either Hiram Wed although the VAR He never showed one infraction.
In the complement, the Red Devils were annulled somewhat for offside, while Ricardo Angle had a play where he left the Chilean behind Valber Huertaeluded a sweep in the area, but in the end the Andean managed to cover with a sweep.
Once again the rojiblanco coach Michel Leano decided to play without a ‘9’ in his scheme, however, at minute 67 he sent the field to Maciaswhich in less than five minutes made the difference. Fernando Beltran advanced by outwitting a marker to later filter to JJwho entered the area and defined before the exit of Gustavo Gutierrez.
After that, those of Ignatius Ambriz went to look for the tie, with Raul Gudino avoiding some actions. At 81′, the youth squad from Toluca Isaiah Violante He took a strong shot from outside the area with the goalkeeper flailing and five minutes later, he said no to a header from the Argentine alexis canelo after a corner kick.
When it seemed that the people of Guadalajara were finally returning to the path of victory, the genius of Fernandez at 90+6′. The charrúa prowled outside the area, mocked the same marker twice, to finally take a shot to the other side of the goal that left the goalkeeper without a chance.
After finishing the meeting, there was something that caught the attention and it is that on the bench of the Guadalajara, Antonio Briseno was made of words with Cesar Huertato which he even put a zape, showing that the fever and disappointment are overcoming them.
During the meeting, firewood he was expelled, so the press conference was attended by the auxiliary Francis Oakswhere he returned to the issue of not being able to properly close the matches, letting go of a large number of points, accepting that if he continued like this, a change could come.
“There are situations in the game in which we are not in the best way in the last few minutes, especially, we have let go of points with Atlas, Lion and today with Toluca at the last second. They are situations that continue to appear no matter how hard we are working, I don’t know if a little because of the ghosts of this that we are dragging”he explained.
“But the team, if they saw him work, they would know what we are doing, playing you for you, although we need to improve to be in those twelve places and for the fans to be happier. We are not happy with the result, but we are with the operation of the team. This team is to reach the Liguilla and it hurts us not to be in that area”he added.
About the outbreak of anger between The chicken Y The Chinese, The dicks He replied: “We ended up frustrated. Nobody was happy with the result. We already talked in the locker room, what had to be said was said. Everything is fine, it didn’t go too far. It’s not the best, but they got hot”.
Thanks to his poor harvest of points in recent games, the Guadalajara has fallen to the 14th step of the classification with 14 units, being out of the playoff places and has even already been surpassed by the Americawho had a lousy start to the semester that had him in the basement.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#customary #Chivas #tied #Toluca #minute
Leave a Reply