⚽ #LigaMX #Closure2022 #DatoGEB #HG Classic draw! Final Score – Matchday 13@TolucaFC eleven @Chivas Toluca and Guadalajara have drawn 8 of the last 11 times they have met; The Devils have only been able to beat Chivas, 1 of the last 13 times. pic.twitter.com/aVlegmxEih — GDeportes (@GEBDeportes) April 10, 2022

Things could have gotten worse later on because the central whistle had decided to score a penalty in favor of the Scarlets, since Jorge Rodriguez fell in the area due to a supposed contact of Isaac Brizuela either Hiram Wed although the VAR He never showed one infraction.

This was the play for which Carlos Cisneros was sent off… pic.twitter.com/jr2A7Ybg81 – Flock Passion (@RebanoPasion) April 10, 2022

Once again the rojiblanco coach Michel Leano decided to play without a ‘9’ in his scheme, however, at minute 67 he sent the field to Maciaswhich in less than five minutes made the difference. Fernando Beltran advanced by outwitting a marker to later filter to JJwho entered the area and defined before the exit of Gustavo Gutierrez.

When it seemed that the people of Guadalajara were finally returning to the path of victory, the genius of Fernandez at 90+6′. The charrúa prowled outside the area, mocked the same marker twice, to finally take a shot to the other side of the goal that left the goalkeeper without a chance.

During the meeting, firewood he was expelled, so the press conference was attended by the auxiliary Francis Oakswhere he returned to the issue of not being able to properly close the matches, letting go of a large number of points, accepting that if he continued like this, a change could come.

The game ended hot on the Guadalajara bench. Briseño is made of words and pushes with César Huerta and in the end, it even seems that he goes with Alexis Vega to claim him. “The force of affection” at its best. pic.twitter.com/VMMEsPyCQQ — Victor Wario (@vwario7) April 10, 2022

“But the team, if they saw him work, they would know what we are doing, playing you for you, although we need to improve to be in those twelve places and for the fans to be happier. We are not happy with the result, but we are with the operation of the team. This team is to reach the Liguilla and it hurts us not to be in that area”he added.

? “The players are aware that in two weeks we will all play. We must forget this, draw conclusions and think about Monterrey now, that we need the three points at any cost”: Francisco Robles. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/EqcsXhi54o – César Huerta Salcedo (@huerta_cesar) April 10, 2022

Thanks to his poor harvest of points in recent games, the Guadalajara has fallen to the 14th step of the classification with 14 units, being out of the playoff places and has even already been surpassed by the Americawho had a lousy start to the semester that had him in the basement.