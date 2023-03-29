Get ready for the pinnacle of electric luxury (and bad taste).

It has been said before here on Autoblog: an electric powertrain is perfect for an ultra-luxury car. The flexibility of an electric powertrain, no V12 can compete with that. The first electric Rolls-Royce has already been revealed, so now it’s Maybach’s turn.

The first electric Maybach is not long in coming, because Mercedes announces the unveiling today. The new member will be named Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV. Quite a mouthful, but the EQS SUV will therefore form the basis.

Mercedes also immediately shares a teaser in which we can admire the elegant shapes under a canvas. We can also already see a chromed B-pillar. We can also guess what lies further under the canvas: something very similar to the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV Concept below.

You may have already forgotten about this concept car, because it dates back to September 2021. We can deduce from this harbinger that, in addition to a chromed B-pillar, the Maybach EQS SUV will also have a grille with vertical bars, manhole cover rims and two-tone paint. In short: all the gaudy Maybach features are present.

Based on the type designation EQS 680, we can conclude that the Maybach will also be the absolute top version in terms of motorization. This variant is therefore even above the EQS SUV 580, which is already not childish with 523 hp and 855 Nm of torque.

For the reveal of the specifications (and the rest of the car) we have to be patient for another week or three. On April 17, Mercedes will pull the curtain off the first electric Maybach in Shanghai.

