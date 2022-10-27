One more game against Rangers FC and then the torture of Ajax in the Champions League is over. Before and after the 0-3 against Liverpool it was again about the game at the ball and that ‘it would have been a different game with a 1-0 lead. But shouldn’t it be about something else after 18 goals against in one month? Just about supporting the defense. It is almost November and Ajax has not yet won a top game in its current playing style.

