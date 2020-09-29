Since Monday evening, new restrictions to fight the coronavirus epidemic have come into force, including the early closure of drinking establishments, which has been rather respected.

“I’m going to ask you to finish your glasses”, launches at 9:55 p.m. the owner of Lèche-vin, a small bar with loyal customers in the Bastille district of Paris. “We’re sorry but we have to close in less than five minutes”, because of the new restrictions in 11 large cities in France which are in enhanced alert zones to fight against the covid-19 epidemic. In Paris, the closing of bars at 10 p.m. is rather respected, even if customers, like Alexis, are dragging their feet a little: “I would rather stay. It puts us in a hurry to go home, it’s almost like a curfew. ”

A few minutes later, Moïra, the boss of the bar, stacks the chairs at a time when his establishment normally begins to fill up. IIt is just 10:08 p.m .: “I hope I will not be fined for the eight minutes”, she said smiling. The boss says to herself despite everything “annoyed” by these restrictions while bars “do all the efforts that are asked of us. We are vigilant about wearing the mask, we have set the tables a meter apart and once again we are penalized “.

Same feeling of injustice at the Tiny Café a few meters away. The recipe was divided by five on Monday evening according to Augustin Jubert, the co-manager of the bar. “The only way we could survive is obviously to play black he explains. We are thinking of breaking down our credit card machine, only making cash and declaring what we want. Many of us are talking about it “, he adds.

In the opposite street, a team of municipal agents ends their round. “It is respected, everything that is establishment, bar or pub, everything is closed on the rue de Lappe. They did it themselves”, explains one of them. Tout is already closed … except restaurants which have the right to remain open. Gladys and her friends come here to try their luck, but they will quickly get cold: “It’s one dish per person if you want a drink”, explains the waiter. A condition “a little ridiculous”, according to Gladys and who is obviously not successful since at 11 p.m., the Still open neighborhood breweries are almost deserted.

Closed at 10 p.m. for bars in Paris: listen to Jérôme Jadot’s report